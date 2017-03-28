RTHS naming track after Quinlan

Rantoul will name its high school track the "Roger Quinlan Track and Field Complex" after Eagles alum and coaching legend Roger Quinlan.

RANTOUL — On March 13, Superintendent Scott Amerio and the Rantoul Township High School board of education were set to make a special announcement at the Monday night school board meeting. But they wanted it to be a surprise.

When Amerio created the school board meeting minutes, he purposely left an important piece of information off board member Roger Quinlan’s sheet of paper.

The board proposed to name the track and field grounds the Roger Quinlan Track and Field Complex. After a vote, the announcement was officially made, and the news was all a surprise for Quinlan.

“When Scott put the board minutes together, he put it in everybody’s board packet except for his,” RTHS boys track coach Mitch Wilson said, “so when they got to that item in the meeting, he had no idea what was going on.”

The naming is to honor Quinlan, an RTHS Hall of Famer who ran at the school before graduating from Eastern Illinois University — where he was a cross country and track runner as well. He returned to Rantoul as a teacher and track coach and later became the school’s athletic director.

Quinlan coached for more than 30 years. He was the coach for four sectional titles, three consecutive Big 12 conference championships (1997-99), four Wauseca League titles and 16 of the 18 school track records still stand from his coaching days. He also coached 14 individual state placers and six relay team state placers.

His record as a varsity coach was 163-46-2, and as a freshmen/sophomore coach, his teams posted a 72-11-3 overall mark.

He also helped the fundraising of the current all-weather track that surrounds Bill Walsh Field — an obvious upgrade from the cinder track it used to have.

Quinlan coached 20 all-state athletes back when there were only two classes.

“Some of the times those guys ran back then would have easily won state, or at least brought home some medals in today’s (three-class) system,” Wilson said.

Wilson brought the idea of naming the track after Quinlan to Amerio about five or six months ago.

After throwing a couple names out, it was Quinlan who was at the top of the list. Wilson and Amerio then got the ball rolling with the school board and getting the word out on the school’s website for suggestions on who to name the track after — just in case there were any people who may have been overlooked.

But there was no real debate.

“I had originally thought of somebody who had put a lot of time and effort into the track program for a lot of years,” Wilson said. “My thought was Roger had been the boys track coach for 30-plus years. So, I thought, who else better to name it after than somebody who’s put that much time into the program and community?”

Quinlan, who retired as a coach and athletic director in 2000, still lives in town with his wife, Sue.

Both are expected to be in attendance for the ceremony of the unveiling of the new sign — which will be made by Jill’s Creative Expressions in Rantoul — prior to the school’s first home track meet April 8.

“I think it just kind of shows that if you put in the work and time, eventually you’ll get rewarded,” Wilson said. “It’s been 17 years since he retired, but finally his body of work will be acknowledged and expressed. And every time people are at the track, they’ll see that sign and it’ll be a remembrance for the 30-plus years that he put into the track program and the community. I think the big lesson is, keep working, and eventually — it may not be tomorrow, it may not be the next year, but eventually — your good deeds will be rewarded.”

Quinlan was coached by a couple legends himself. When he was in high school, Quinlan’s track coach was Bill Walsh, whom RTHS’ football field is named after.

At EIU, Quinlan was coached by Maynard “Pat” O’Brien. EIU’s stadium is named after him as well.

Quinlan’s first job as a teach and coach came at Centennial High School in Champaign.

“My first mentor in coaching was the boys track coach, Harold Jester. If you check the scoreboard at Unit 4 Field,you’ll see the track at Centennial is named in his honor,” Quinlan said. “I just hope I have touched 50 percent of the students that each one of these gentlemen did in a positive manner.”

“Having your school remember you for your years of service and hopefully for the job you did affecting students in a positive way in very humbling and something that is very difficult to express in words,” Quinlan said.

The news came as a happy shock to Quinlan, who was completely unaware of what was coming.

“I had no idea this was in the (agenda) and was caught completely off guard,” Quinlan said. “They even snuck my wife in for the board announcement. I am very thankful to the committee and the board for feeling I deserved this honor

“I started coaching boys track at RTHS in 1970. I was a young head coach and made my share of mistakes,” Quinlan said. “I am very thankful for all the outstanding assistant coaches that were willing to work with and be associated with me.

“The boys track program had a great deal of success during my time as head coach. This would not have been possible without the dedicated assistant coaches and the RTHS student athletes. We were very fortunate to have coached some truly gifted, hard working athletes.”

For Quinlan, the on-field success of his athletes was surpassed by his players’ successes in the classroom

“I think the success these students had while at RTHS was only a small part of the gratification a coach receives,” Quinlan said. “The real test results come from seeing these young people graduate and go into adult life and become successful. As a coach, that is what it is all about.

“I have many memories during my time as RTHS track coach. I will not mention any of the achievements by the athletes because they are too numerous to mention, and I don’t want to omit somebody. However, the building of the all-weather track will always be on the top of my list of memories. The effort put forth by the local schools, the community, the village, the ex-athletes, and particularly Dan Molloy and the RTHS Athletic Booster Club was amazing. All groups came together so this goal could be reached. It was a dream come true for me.”

