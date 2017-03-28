Rantoul runners end indoor season on high note with strong performances

Rantoul's Taveous Bell competed well at the Illinois Top Times Meet over the weekend at Illinois Wesleyan University.

BLOOMINGTON — If Rantoul Township High School head track coach Mitch Wilson gets as many athletes to the Illinois High School Association Class 2A State Finals as he did to the Illinois Top Times Meet, which was split into three classes as well, he will be overjoyed.

The meet was held last weekend at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center in Bloomington.

“It was a tremendous way to end our indoor season, that is for sure,” Wilson said. “I hope we can carry that into outdoor.”

The Rantoul Eagles advanced three individual events and three relays. The 1,600-meter relay, which was the last event of the day, was also the Eagles’ best moment of the day. The lineup of Raul Castillo, Jerry Harper, Kayon Cunningham and Garet Kinnett ran a time of 3 minutes, 32.89 seconds.

“We are eight seconds ahead of the time we ran last year,” Wilson said of the 1,600-meter relay. “We changed the order a bit, and it worked. I love this new order.”

The Cahokia Comanches were the runaway winner in the event as they crossed the finish line in 3:25.92. Every other team was 3:28 or slower. Rantoul was less than one second from taking fourth place. Kinnett and Castillo were both on the 1,600-meter relay team that qualified for the Illinois High School Association Class 2A State Prelims one year ago.

In the 800-meter relay, the Eagles dashed to the finish line in 1:36.15, which was good for eighth place. The team of Dillion Harber, Angelo Brown and Taveous Bell was less than three seconds from the winning time of 1:33.36 run by Morgan Park.

Castillo, Jerry Harper and Kinnett each qualified in their individual events. Castillo finished the 800-meter run in 2:01.59. He took eighth overall.

Harper, a freshman, also cracked the top 10 in his event, finishing ninth in the 400-meter dash. He ran a time of :52.68. Kinnett was 19th in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 8.86 seconds.

While a few select boys were running at the Top Times Meet, the girls were at Illinois State University running at Horton Field House. With the exception of Akalah Spinks, who was running at the Top Times Meet as well.

The senior sprinter/jumper finished sixth in the 60-meter dash. She crossed the finish line in 7.98 seconds. The top six athletes in the event crossed the finish line in the first eight seconds.

“It was great to see her compete against some of the best sprinters in the state,” Lady Eagles track coach Tom Hess said.”She ran her best time of the year in the prelims, and she was not feeling that great today, but she still produced.”

Two other Rantoul athletes set personal bests on Saturday as well. Ayrianna Whisby finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 4-8. Mye’joi Williams took ninth in the shot put with a personal record toss of 30-6. Both competed at ISU.

“Arianna is a real athlete,” Hess said. “It will be fun to see her improve over the next few years. Mye’joi has been working so hard in the shot put. She has put forth some effort. The discus is her main thing, but I appreciate what she has done in the shot put.”

The Rantoul boys and girls teams both had a meet against Unity, Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden and Danville on Tuesday at Urbana High School. Results were not available at press time.

The girls team travels to Pontiac for a meet today (Wednesday), while the boys will hold the Rantoul Invite on Saturday.

A pre-meet dedication ceremony will be held honoring the naming of the track as Roger Quinlan Track and Field Complex.

