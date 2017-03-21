Softball roundup: Jordahl one-hits Schlarman

Fisher defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16-4 behind an Allie Jacobs two-run home run that led to a 10-run first inning on Monday.

RANTOUL/FISHER/ARMSTRONG — Cancellations and postponements have been plaguing area baseball and softball teams in the early spring.

But the snow, rain and cold weather stayed away long enough for the Rantoul and Armstrong-Potomac softball teams to get their season openers underway.

Rantoul defeated Westville in its season opener on Friday at home.

The Eagles defeated the Tigers 9-3 behind a pair of RBI from Hannah Shepherd and Logan Andrews, and Brianna Tatar had a 3-for-4 day at the plate with a solo home run.

Lindsay Jordahl struck out five batters and walked two while giving up three runs on eight hits to secure the win. All of the runs allowed came in the seventh inning.

Rantoul tallied one run each in the second, third and fourth innings before exploding for a five-run fifth inning and tacking on another run in the sixth.

Westville tallied three runs in the top of the seventh, but the Tigers’ comeback bid fell short.

On Monday, the Eagles beat Schlarman 10-0, as Jordahl (2-0) picked up the win in a one-hitter in which she struck out eight and allowed no walks over four innings.

Tatar led Rantoul (2-0) with a 3-for-3 day, including two doubles, and Kristen Fauser tallied a pair of triples.

The Eagles get back to the diamond Thursday against Fisher.

Bunnies split

Fisher's Allie Jacobs powered a two-run home run in the first inning Monday afternoon. Jacobs’ homer highlighted a 10-run inning for the Bunnies, who went on to defeat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16-4 in five innings. Brittney Enos drove in four runs for Fisher.

The Bunnies fell to Clinton 7-6 on Friday in the season opener. After the Bunnies jumped to a 4-2 lead, Clinton rallied for a 6-4 edge.

Fisher’s Becca Clanton then hit a solo home run, Bailey Hadden drove in a run, and Karissa Fredrickson hit a go-ahead infield RBI single. Clinton then tied it in the sixth and won on a walk-off in the seventh.



Trojans opener

The Armstrong-Potomac softball team also got its season underway with a nonconference home game against Shiloh.

Holley Hambleton went 4-for-5 with two home runs, including a grand slam. She tallied five RBI, scored three runs and stole two bases.

Madi Gayheart was 2-for-3 with two RBI. On the mound, the junior allowed 16 runs and 15 hits in seven innings pitched. Only nine of the runs were earned.

The Trojans next play on March 29 against Fisher. The game is at Kellar Field.

On March 30, A-P plays a home game against Rantoul.

zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com