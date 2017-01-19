Rantoul track team will hold ‘Spike Night’ prior to SJO game

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — Prior to the Rantoul boys basketball team’s home game against St. Joseph-Ogden on Friday night, the Eagles’ track team will be holding “Spike Night” in the Rantoul Township High School cafeteria.
Anyone of all ages will be able to purchase Rantoul track and field hoodies and T-shirts, in addition to other track gear from 4-6 p.m.
Boys track and field coach Mitch Wilson said the event will be “a great opportunity for anyone of all ages to come out and pick up some track gear.”
The gear comes from the Charleston-based company "First to the Finish." More information about their track gear can be found at http://www.fttf.com/
Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.
