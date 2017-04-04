Local youth shines at state swim meet

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — All of the long hours of hard work for Blake Bermingham has paid off.
The Rantoul St. Malachy fifth-grader qualified to swim in six events at the Illinois YMCA State Championships held at Lake Central Aquatic Center in St. John, Ind., on March 18-19. Bermingham received four medals out of six events and placed fourth in the state in the backstroke.
Bermingham plays baseball, basketball, runs track and swims year-round. His mother, June, said that on “many days he would go to school, practice basketball for two hours, come home, do homework for an hour and then (go) off to two hours of swim in Champaign, getting home at 10 p.m. And he is a straight A student at St. Malachy.”
Bermingham is also a swimmer for the Champaign County Heat.
“Blake says he has had a great time this year with State Swim and also, in February, was on the seventh-grade St. Malachy basketball team that also went to state,” June Bermingham said of the Tigers team that went to the Elite Eight before bowing out to eventual Class 7-1A state runner-up Bartonville Monroe. “I guess he is in a state of mind.”
