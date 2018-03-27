Rantoul (4-2) vs. Armstrong-Potomac (1-2)

Thursday, 4:30

Rantoul

Storyline

Eagles

After finally getting the monkey off their backs by defeating rival Fisher last season in a thriller, the Eagles were unable to make it back-to-back last week in a 4-1 loss to the Bunnies.

There hasn’t been much of a sample size to go on just four games into the year, especially with the expected early-season cancellations, so more storylines will present themselves in April and May.

Trojans

Armstrong-Potomac is coming off its first win, a 28-6 shellacking over Shiloh last Monday. That’s the kind of game coach Gary Duden wants. Plenty of runs.

That performance was, say, just a tad more happifying for Duden and company following blowout losses to Blue Ridge and LeRoy in which the Trojans were outscored 28-3 across the two games.

Key to win

Eagles

Get to double digits

Not a requirement, but if Rantoul gets to 10 runs, it will win. In two of the Eagles’ victories this season they have reached that plateau. (10-5 over Westville on March 12 and 11-5 over Urbana on March 14.)

Trojans

Rack ‘em up

Here’s predicting that in most of the Trojans’ wins this season, they will have to score double-digit runs to get there. They racked up 13 hits and took 21 walks in the win last Monday.

Player to watch

Eagles

Jada Mosley

Perhaps Rantoul’s best player, the quick and athletic Mosley missed all of last season with a torn ACL. But her reinsertion into the top of the Eagles’ lineup could prove to be a huge difference for them in 2018.

Trojans

Kayla Roe

One of the best catchers in the Vermillion Valley Conference and perhaps the area, the junior has gotten off to a good start, including powering two home runs in the win over Shiloh.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.