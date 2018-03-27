Softball game preview: Fisher (5-0) at Tuscola (7-1)

Fisher (5-0) at Tuscola (7-1)

Friday, 4:30

Tuscola

Storyline

Bunnies

Fisher got a good game from a talented Rantoul team on Thursday, but this has a chance to be an even bigger litmus test.

Games in March don’t mean much in the grand scheme of things, but if the Bunnies get past Bismarck-Henning and Armstrong-Potomac this week, they will be looking to keep their undefeated record intact.

Warriors

The loss of star Morgan Day to graduation was already going to be a big hill to climb for the Warriors coming into the season.

But losing Natalie Bates (Tuscola’s top returning offensive player) to a torn ACL suffered during basketball season is yet another hurdle.

The Warriors are still off to a hot start despite losing Bates’ .470 average, 23 RBI and 39 stolen bases from last season.

Key to win

Bunnies

Jump-start offense … or maybe not

The Bunnies will be able to win in a variety of ways this season and have already proven so. The first three games were offensive blowouts (18-1, 11-1, 14-1) before a low-scoring 4-1 win over Rantoul mixed in with a 7-1 win over Oakwood last Wednesday.

Warriors

Get to Eichelberger early

Not that the junior pitcher is flappable but grabbing an early lead against one of the best arms in Class 1A never hurts.

Player to watch

Bunnies

Sydney Eichelberger

As a sophomore last season in her first time as the No. 1 starter, Eichelberger shined. She earned all-area status with The News-Gazette and proved herself as one of the best hurlers in the area. It wouldn’t be even close to a surprise if she performs even better in 2018.

Warriors

Kaitlyn Reifsteck

Anytime you throw a no-hitter, you’re going to get some recognition. That’s what Reifsteck accomplished across five innings in a 10-0 win over Cerro Gordo/Bement on Friday.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.