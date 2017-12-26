Jordahl signs with Spartanburg

Rantoul senior Lindsay Jordahl signed her letter of intent last Monday to continue her softball career at Spartanburg Community College. Jordahl is the Eagles’ No. 1 pitcher, leading them in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts a season ago. Flanking Jordahl are her parents, Doug and Jane, and siblings Allison and Jared.

Rantoul senior Lindsay Jordahl signed her letter of intent last Monday to continue her softball career at Spartanburg Community College.

Jordahl is the Eagles’ No. 1 pitcher, leading them in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts a season ago. She returns for her final high school campaign in the spring and is one of the area's top returning hurlers.