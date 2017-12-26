Jordahl signs with Spartanburg

Rantoul senior Lindsay Jordahl signed her letter of intent last Monday to continue her softball career at Spartanburg Community College.
Jordahl is the Eagles’ No. 1 pitcher, leading them in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts a season ago. She returns for her final high school campaign in the spring and is one of the area's top returning hurlers.
Comments
