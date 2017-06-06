2017 Rantoul Press Softball Awards

Individual awards and Rantoul Press all-area softball selections:

Most Valuable Player

Brianna Tatar, Rantoul

If the baseball Cy Young Award was the easiest to choose this season, then this is on the opposite end of that spectrum. Of all the awards across baseball and softball, this was the most difficult, but Tatar deserves it.

Serving as the Eagles’ catcher for most of the season before switching to third base late, the Danville Area Community College signee’s bat will be sorely missed next season. The senior was one of The News-Gazette area’s top hitters, stroking a .489 average for a top-20 finish, and her 42 RBI put her in the top 10 of run producers. Tatar’s 16 home runs were second in the area, with her final two bombs coming in the postseason.

Without Lindsay Jordahl on the mound, the Eagles would have been, as head coach Travis Flesner said, “11-22 instead of 22-11,” which is why she wins the Pitcher of the Year award in softball.

Becca Clanton from Fisher had a spectacular junior campaign that has put her on the radar of college coaches. She stroked nine homers with 27 RBI, 10 stolen bases and hitting .364 to lead the Bunnies to a fifth straight regional title, and she always seemed to come up with a much-needed clutch hit.

Runners-Up: Becca Clanton, Fisher and Lindsay Jordahl, Rantoul

Jennie Finch Award

Lindsay Jordahl, Rantoul

Not quite as difficult to choose as the softball MVP, but still hard. Sydney Eichelberger was sensational during her sophomore season for Fisher. But without Jordahl, the Eagles would have most likely had to turn to a pair of unproven freshman pitchers — Lexi Sherrick and Jenna Sanford — to carry them, while the Bunnies would have been able to rely on senior leader Brittney Enos to eat innings.

Sherrick came along as a nice relief option for Rantoul, but Jordahl was terrific throughout the season, and two of her best performances came in losses to a pair of the state’s top teams (LeRoy and in the first matchup versus St. Joseph-Ogden).

In talking to Flesner and Rantoul pitching coach Rich Thomas about Jordahl, they kept getting excited about one thing — she’s got one more year. The junior will be returning and will undoubtedly be the team captain once again. She will be expected to lead a group that will be even more mature and seasoned in 2018. If the Eagles find a power bat (Kristen Fauser and Jenna Sanford are the top candidates) to replace Tatar, they have a chance to be even better next season.

Runner-Up: Sydney Eichelberger, Fisher

Coach of the Year

Travis Flesner, Rantoul

Going from 14-21-1 to 22-11 has to turn some heads, and after the surprising season the Eagles enjoyed with Flesner at the helm, the 12th-year head coach gets the nod. Even Flesner was shocked that a team chock full of youth could reach the 20-win plateau, garner a top-three seed in a sectional and reach the regional title game. It all came together, though, for these Eagles, who have a strong nucleus of Lindsay Jordahl, Jenna Sanford, Kristen Fauser, Lexi Sherrick and Madisyn Walton to lead the 2018 charge.

Runner-Up: Ken Ingold, Fisher

Rookie of the Year

Jenna Sanford, Rantoul

Another award far from easy to dish out. There were several freshmen and sophomores who saw their first heavy playing time this year (including the now-notorious five freshman starters for Rantoul). In the end, the award goes to the Eagles’ leadoff hitter, who had a knack for getting on base and starting Rantoul off right. Sanford getting on base consistently provided ample RBI opportunities for Brianna Tatar and Mackenzie Taticek hitting behind her.

Runner-up: Kristen Fauser, Rantoul

Rantoul Press All-Area Softball Team

Pitcher — Lindsay Jordahl, Rantoul

Jordahl and Sydney Eichelberger from Fisher were spectacular all year, making this a difficult award to hand out. Both return next year to battle for the title of the area’s top pitcher, and Armstrong-Potomac’s Madi Gayheart is back for a senior campaign hoping to make some noise.

Catcher — Brianna Tatar, Rantoul

The most loaded position in the area, all three top backstops — Tatar, Becca Clanton (Fisher) and Kayla Roe (Armstrong-Potomac) had tremendous years. Softball pitcher and catcher were the hardest All-Press choices, but Tatar gets the nod. Glenwood made the right decision in taking the bat out of her hands in the regional title game — if the Titans had chosen not to pitch around her, there’s a good chance the Eagles win that game. And though she spent the final two weeks or so at third base, she will go down as a catcher here.

First base — Brittney Enos, Fisher

The Bunnies have a chance to be even better than they were this season because they have a roster full of youth and are losing just one senior. Of course, that one senior, Enos, was pretty special throughout her four-year career. Enos, who will play both volleyball and softball at Monmouth College, won a regional championship each season and was a big part of the Bunnies’ fourth-place state finish in 2017.

Second base — Lexi Sherrick, Rantoul

Not a power bat or above-average run-producer, but Sherrick did a lot of the little things to help this Eagles team get to the cusp of winning a regional title. Flesner has built his program on a small-ball approach, putting the ball in play and laying down sacrifice bunts. Sherrick is the epitome of the small-ball player, and the head coach is surely excited about having the freshman be a fixture at second base and in the circle for the next three years.

Third Base — Karissa Fredrickson, Fisher

If there were a "most-improved" award, the junior would probably win it. Locking down the hot corner, Fredrickson was superb in helping the Bunnies claim a fifth consecutive regional title. Batting out of the leadoff spot, Fredrickson was second on the team with five home runs and showed a significant improvement in her mental game. As a sophomore, both she and coach Ken Ingold said she had a tendency to let a poor at-bat affect her the rest of the game. This season, she was better at letting things go more quickly and having better at-bats later in the game.

Shortstop — Holley Hambleton, Armstrong-Potomac

Hambleton will join Tatar next year at Danville Area Community College, and, man, will A-P coach Gary Duden miss her. The left-handed hitter was once again outstanding as the top bat in the Trojans’ lineup, boasting a .494 average, 31 RBI, 28 runs, 22 stolen bases and four home runs. She helped the Trojans nearly make a regional title game as they were playing their best ball down the stretch. The senior started at catcher early in the year before moving to shortstop once Kayla Roe recovering from a concussion.

Outfield — Mackenzie Taticek, Rantoul

When the Eagles played state-ranked LeRoy in late April, one player stood out above the rest to Panthers coach Doug Hageman — Mackenzie Taticek. Out in left field, there was no ball the senior didn’t think she could catch, sprinting to try and track each one down like her life depended on it. Whether it was crashing into the fence or diving for a ball that was well out of her reach, Taticek was a bulldog in the outfield before making the move to behind the plate as Tatar moved to the hot corner. Taticek also produced at the plate as the three-hole hitter.

Outfield — Jenna Sanford, Rantoul

The Rookie of the Year was usually not in any run-producing situations out of the leadoff spot, so her RBI numbers aren’t great — as expected out of the top spot in the order. But the freshman was terrific in her first season, and she even showcased a bit of power at times with hard-hit line drives to the fences at Wabash Park.

Outfield — Kristen Fauser, Rantoul

Fauser’s absence in the regional championship game is one of the reasons she gets a nod here. The Eagles missed her bat out of the cleanup spot to give them some more pop and run-producing opportunities, but her glove in left field was where they were dying to have her. Fauser battled an arm injury that kept her from playing; otherwise, Rantoul well may have won a regional title. The freshman is projected to be one of the Press area’s top players in 2018.

Just missed the cut:

Madi Gayheart, IF, Armstrong-Potomac

Hayley Hambleton, 3B, Armstrong-Potomac

Kayla Roe, C, Armstrong-Potomac

Sydney Eichelberger, P, Fisher

Bailey Hadden, OF, Fisher

Sidney Hood, SS, Fisher

Taylor May, OF, Fisher

Lexi Turner, SS, Rantoul

