The Rantoul softball team will square off against Chatham Glenwood in the Rantoul Regional championship game at 11 am. on Saturday.

Class 3A Rantoul Regional championship game

No. 3 Rantoul (22-10) vs. No. 2 Glenwood (22-10)

Saturday, 11 a.m.

Wabash Park in Rantoul

STORYLINE

Eagles

Travis Flesner and this Eagles squad is irate about not getting the regional’s top seed.

OK. That’s a lie. They don’t really care. All they really wanted, said Flesner, is to get at least the three seed and avoid having to meet sub-sectional top seed Rochester in a regional title game.

Rantoul (22-10) got past that potential conundrum and set itself up with a title game date versus Glenwood with a 3-2 win over Lincoln in the semifinals on Tuesday. It was far from a comfortable win, though, with the Eagles squandering several ripe scoring opportunities.

After Rantoul dug itself a 2-0 hole, Brianna Tatar powered a game-tying two-run homer in the bottom of the first. The Eagles then loaded the bases in each of the first three innings -- with no outs in the first, one out in the second and two outs in the third -- but did not capitalize as part of 13 left on base.

Titans

The Titans (22-10) got some extra time to scout Rantoul with their game being pushed back to Wednesday. They took down Mahomet-Seymour 6-2 to advance to Saturday's championship game.

After scouting Glenwood, Flesner evaluated the Titans as being similar to Lincoln but a bit more talented. Both clubs play solid defense and have some pop throughout their lineups, though the Titans' starter might be more efficient.

Maybe Glenwood and Rantoul are pretty similar as well. The Eagles defeated Lincoln by just one run on Tuesday, and Glenwood beat the Railsplitters twice this year by the same margin -- 7-6 in eight innings on April 11 and 13-12 on April 12.

MAJOR KEY

Eagles

Don’t panic

Here’s a hunch that Rantoul finds itself trailing late in this one. The Eagles have usually done pretty well when faced with adversity late in games this season (the LeRoy loss not withstanding). Let’s see if they can overcome a fifth- or sixth-inning deficit in a postseason title game. Calming the nerves is also crucial. Starting five freshmen -- four if Madisyn Walton is still sidelined with a concussion -- means there will be some tension prior to the biggest game of the season. That was the case against Lincoln, with some nerves hitting the players before they eventually settled in.

Titans

Take each girl seriously

Even towards the bottom of this Eagles lineup, there is still some damage to be done. Despite having just one or two power bats, Rantoul still has players throughout the lineup who can get on base, which is what the Eagles thrive on. It’s crucial for Rantoul to be healthy, though, as both Walton and Logan Andrews have been battling concussions, and Kristen Fauser has been suffering through an arm injury that has limited her.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Eagles

Lindsay Jordahl

The junior pitcher will have to be in top form to get her and the Eagles past the Titans. Rantoul has been in plenty of slugfests, but it cannot count on winning one of those in the postseason where the games tend to be more of the grind-it-out variety. She has been fantastic all season long, so it will be fun to see what kind of performance she turns in when the pressure is the highest -- once she settled in against Lincoln, she was terrific. Rantoul probably can’t win this game unless Jordahl is solid in the circle.

Titans

Carolyn Franke

The junior is the team leader in batting average (a sizzling .500 across 113 plate appearances), total hits (47), runs scored (42), doubles (14) and has hit a pair of home runs in addition to 34 RBI, which is tied for the team lead. Sarah Bingenheimer and Olivia McClintock are also top hitters for Glenwood.

