Dwight's late rally ends Fisher's season in sectional semifinals

By ISAAC TROTTER

For Rantoul Press

LEROY – Fisher softball’s Sydney Eichelberger continued her string of strong pitching performances, but a late three-run homer propelled Dwight to a 5-3 come-from-behind victory in the semifinals of the Leroy Sectional.

Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Dwight’s eighth-place hitter Leah Flynn stepped to the plate with two runners aboard. Eichelberger and Flynn battled back-and-forth in a long at-bat before Flynn connected with a changeup and sent a high, deep fly ball down the left-field line that hooked fair around the foul pole by a matter of feet.

“I was yelling ‘Stay fair, please stay fair,’” Dwight coach Erik Black said. “She did a great job and had a great approach at the plate and fouled off a few tough pitches and then she got her pitch and really hit it hard. It was awesome.”

Flynn’s clutch homer capped off a big Dwight comeback that was aided by a weather delay which forced both teams off the field before the bottom of the fifth inning. Everyone was evacuated to the basement of the LeRoy Elementary School for 15 minutes, and it stunted Fisher’s momentum.

“(The delay) was kind of nice. We needed to calm down for a second and refocus,” Flynn said. “We played games to get our minds off of it and regroup to get back out there. I was really excited (about the home run), the team really needed that to get our spirits back up because we were down. It was perfect timing to get us up and going.”

Fisher had jumped to an early 2-0 lead after Brittney Enos lined an RBI single to left field in the first inning, and Karissa Fredrickson added a two-out run-scoring single in the second.

Eichelberger took full advantage of the run support and at one point had retired 10 batters in a row. But after the delay, Dwight was able to rally much like the Cubs did in extra innings in Game 7 of the World Series.

“I thought Sydney Eichelberger was fabulous, just hitting her spots, and moving the ball around,” Fisher coach Ken Ingold said. “Even the two hits that set up the home run, they were just ground balls up the middle, and they found some holes. It was really tough.”

After being shut down by Eichelberger through four innings, Dwight finally got on the board when Morgan Zabel hit an RBI single to right field in the fifth. Eichelberger limited the damage and kept Fisher ahead 2-1, but she couldn’t escape the sixth inning.

Flynn and Zabel combined for three hits and four RBI for Dwight, and they occupied the last two spots in the batting order.

“That’s been the thing about these girls. It’s been somebody picking up each other all year long, so I think one through nine, we’re pretty potent,” Black said. “We just didn’t give up. We kept playing, we kept battling. We hit some hard balls but they made some great plays. That’s a heck of a team. That pitcher did a great job to keep us off balance, so I’m glad we made those plays at the end to help us come back and win it.”

Fisher rallied late, as Eichelberger drilled an RBI single with two outs in the seventh inning to bring the Bunnies within two.

Enos stepped to the plate as the tying run, but Dwight pitcher Abby Edwards capped off a complete-game performance by getting Enos to ground out to first.

Fisher ends the year with a 20-12 record while Dwight (20-7) advances to Saturday’s sectional championship game against either LeRoy or Heyworth.

Enos was the lone senior for Fisher and played a huge role in helping the Bunnies win a fifth-straight regional championship.

“We’re going to really miss Brittney,” Ingold said. “What a great team leader, and she batted around .380 for us and got a lot of hits and knocked in a lot of runs. You look at her career, four regional championships, a trip to the state (softball tournament) — (and) she shot at the 3-point contest in basketball at the state tournament. That’s just what high school athletics is all about. She’s a great student, and she’s going to play volleyball and softball at Monmouth and, hopefully, I can go watch her play a little bit.”

Despite losing Enos, Fisher will return every other starter next year and will look to the impressive duo of Eichelberger and junior catcher Becca Clanton to lead the charge.

“I think we will be a team to reckon with next year with Sydney Eichelberger on the mound, and I think Becca Clanton is one of the best catchers around here.” Ingold said. “I’ve never had a player or a pitcher that works as hard on her craft like Sydney does. She has a good support group in her parents and in her travel team, and she has a pitching coach who does a great job with her. And that makes my job pretty easy. I think we should be pretty good next year.”

