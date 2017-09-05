Phenomenal freshmen: Rantoul’s youth movement has begun earlier, and with more success, than expected

RANTOUL — As Madisyn Walton and her four classmates waited to hear their names called by Travis Flesner, nerves started to envelop each of them.

Following 2017 preseason try-outs, Rantoul’s softball coach had put together the rosters for both the varsity and junior varsity squads, and now Walton and four other freshmen were anxiously awaiting the results.

There was a sigh of relief, and a bit of eye-widening disbelief, when the names of Walton, Kristen Fauser, Jenna Sanford, Lexi Sherrick and Lexi Turner were announced by the 11th-year Eagles head coach as members of the varsity club.

“I remember Coach calling out who was on what teams and looking at the other four freshmen like, “Did we make it? Are we on that team?!” Walton said.

The five freshmen did not just make the team. They are thriving on it, and as a group they have been taking Wabash Park by storm this season.

All five had aspirations of making the varsity team, but none of the player’s confidence was exactly skyrocketing through the roof at the idea, even if they were each optimistic. And if you had asked any one of them if they expected to start, they would have been ecstatically hopeful — but not the utmost confident.

And all five starting in the same lineup? They all would have scoffed at the idea.

“Knowing how all of us have played over the years, I knew we had the ability to be on the JV team, but hoped we would all be able to get the opportunity to see some playing time on varsity,” Sherrick said.

“Personally, I was unsure if I would make varsity as a freshman, or even start,” Turner said. “I knew right away that us freshmen were going to be successful, because I’ve played with all four freshmen at a very young age, and I knew that we would be able to succeed together. And now that it has happened, I’m proud of myself as well as the other four freshmen.”

Suffice it is to say, this is a surprise. Even though the five have been playing together on travel and recreational teams, developing chemistry and close-knit ties along the way, it was not definitive that all five would start right away.

Even Flesner, who had an inkling that a few of them would start, did not think starting five freshmen would be a realistic expectation. The coach started three of them at the beginning of the year, but soon enough, he placed the quintuple onto the field together in the starting lineup.

“(We) were hoping we’d have some upperclassmen step up and mold the underclassmen into those positions,” Flesner said. “The freshmen just kind of took the positions. They had their opportunity and seized it. We’ve had some lumps along the way, but that’s going to happen with young players. You just kind of roll with it.”

Knowing their roles

Last Tuesday, the Eagles cruised to a 10-4 victory over Unity to secure a second-place finish in the Okaw Valley Conference, and they did it with that youth lining the defense: Sanford at third base, Turner playing shortstop, Sherrick manning second base and Walton holding down first base while Fauser continues to battle an arm injury that Flesner hopes will soon subside.

Clearly, the initial surprise factor has worn off. The Eagles are 25 games into the season and have already eclipsed last year’s struggling 14-win total (14-21-1) with a 17-8 mark and 5-2 OVC record, meaning the five starting freshmen are here to stay.

The positions and order in the lineup have been cemented as the Rantoul Regional looms on the horizon May 22-27.

Sanford gets things started from the leadoff slot and plays all over the field (outfield, third base, pitcher).

“When asking her how she felt about being the lead-off hitter the first time I put her there, she responded with, ‘Coach, I just like to hit,’” Flesner said. “That is the right mentality as a lead-off batter. What makes Jenna so tough to get out is that she has no concern with batting with two strikes as she is comfortable in any count.”

Fauser has the most pop in her bat, hitting cleanup most games and playing center field.

“She doesn’t realize yet how good she can be,” Flesner said. “She has speed and power, which is rare. She has made strides in areas of her game not related to softball including her ability to be coached. I am pleased with progress in this aspect more than anything.”

Walton has been playing first base all year for Flesner and has intangibles that should shine in the upcoming years.

“Of the five freshmen, she is the most determined,” Flesner said. “She is focused every moment of practice and games, which has really been one of the reasons she has taken first base to be her position. She takes coaching very well as she absorbs every word and advice coaches give her. She is so determined to do her best and puts so much pressure on herself, that sometimes her emotions get the best of her. This can be a great characteristic as well because it shows how important performing to her peak ability is every game.”

Sherrick and Turner are probably the most similar in their game. Both hold down the middle infield (Sherrick at shortstop, Turner at second), and they usually can be flip-flopped in the batting order.

“(Sherrick) has emerged into our No. 2 pitcher and is a good change from what Lindsay (Jordahl) does on the mound,” Flesner said. “She also plays second base the majority of the time and continues to move up in the batting order from not being in it to start the season all the way to batting fourth (last Tuesday) against Unity. She is deceptively quick and is getting more and more aggressive as the year goes on.

“We can always count on (Turner) to lay down a great bunt for a hit almost every game, and she has taken over the shortstop position from the first day of practice. She has a lot of athletic ability that she still has yet to tap into. I would feel comfortable putting her in any position as she just has that much skill to play everywhere.”

‘I can’t wait’

To a tee, each of the freshmen have said they cannot wait to see what the next three years have in store.

The group has been playing together for five-to-six years, and they have developed a deep bond with one another throughout those long days spent on and off the diamond.

“I love those girls,” Fauser said. “We all have been playing together for years.The bond we share will definitely help us be successful. We will continue to push each other to be our best. I know that we all are competitive and will bring home the wins.”

“I can’t wait to spend the next four years with the other four freshmen,” Sanford said. “I absolutely love playing with them. There will be so many laughs and amazing memories that will last for a lifetime. I know I can always count on these girls to be there for me, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my high school career playing softball with my best friends. In the end we won’t remember how many games we won or lost, we’ll remember each other.”

