Eagles secure runner-up finish with victory over Unity

Rantoul’s Jenna Sanford slides safely into third base during the Eagles’ 10-4 win over Unity last Tuesday in Tolono.

TOLONO — With last Tuesday’s wind blowing harder seemingly with each inning, Rantoul softball coach Travis Flesner gave his team the advice he always does during blustery days.

“We always talk about, when it’s windy, to keep your throws low so your fielders have a chance to field anything off the ground,” Flesner said. “As soon as you throw it high, the wind grabs it and it goes off line and you can’t catch a ball over your head. I thought we did a pretty good job keeping the balls down. We had a couple where our first baseman had to come up off the bag, as did (Unity). That’s going to happen in a game like this with the wind like this.”

Both Rantoul and Unity had to fight the wind at the field in Tolono that sits out in the open with no buildings to block the breeze. The Eagles, though, fought it off just a bit better in a 10-4 Okaw Valley Conference win that secured them a second-place finish in the final year of the league before moving to the Illini Prairie Conference next season.

The Eagles (17-8, 5-2 OVC) were on the precipice of having a shot at tying SJ-O for a conference title after falling to the Spartans 10-0 earlier this season.

The two are scheduled for a make-up game Thursday at Wabash Park, and with a win, the Eagles would have split the season series versus the Spartans. But a loss to Monticello April 27 dimmed those hopes of a potential OVC title.

But still, the Eagles will take the runner-up finish as they head down the final stretch of the year before postseason play begins May 22 at the Rantoul Regional.

“I just told the girls it’s something to be proud of,” Flesner said. “We were hoping, expecting, to sweep the other schools and give us a chance against (St. Joseph-Ogden) — if we win one, lose one, we split the conference championship.”

Rantoul downed the Rockets (13-8, 3-4) behind three hits apiece from Jenna Sanford, Lindsay Jordahl and Mackenzie Taticek, who also drove in three runs.

The Eagles’ big inning came in the second frame, when a run on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout got them to a 2-0 advantage. A run scored on a bunt laid down by Sanford before Brianna Tatar roped an RBI double, and Taticek’s run-scoring single for a 5-0 lead.

The Eagles took a 7-2 lead before Unity bounced back with a pair of runs in the fourth. Freshman Lexi Sherrick came on in relief of starter Lindsay Jordahl with two outs in the fourth after the junior surrendered the two runs.

Sherrick allowed a double to her first batter before settling in to allow just one baserunner over the final 3 1/3 innings. The Eagles added a pair of runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to give some extra breathing room to Sherrick, who opponents will most likely be seeing more of in the later innings as a reliever to No. 1 starter Jordahl.

“We’re liking the one-two combination of those two,” Flesner said. “That seems to be our strong combination is get Lindsay maybe through the lineup twice, then bring Lexi in to finish it up. And you may see Linday in the last inning as well. If this game got a little closer, I was going to possibly play around with that as well.”

Following the win over Unity, Rantoul was scheduled for a home game against SJ-O, but due to rain the game was moved to Thursday (May 11).

Eagles sweep twinbill

On Saturday, the Eagles defeated Urbana in a doubleheader 18-2 and 8-1.

Jordahl recorded five RBI in an opening-game win for the Eagles. Tatar added four RBI, and Sanford drove in three runs for Rantoul, while Sherrick earned the win behind a nine-strikeout effort.

Taticek finished 4-for-4 in Game 1 with two RBI while Tatar sand Sanford each went 3-for-4 at the dish.

Taticek and Hailey Hunter each tallied a pair of RBI as well, as the Eagles jumped to a 14-1 edge with a two-run first frame and 12-run second inning.

The Eagles scored four runs in the fourth in the five-inning game and recorded 20 hits while recording zero errors.

Lauren Matson and Mercedes Williams each had an RBI in Game 1 for the Tigers.

In the second game, Jordahl, Tatar and Taticek each posted two RBI for Rantoul, and Jordahl added six two-hit innings pitched with nine strikeouts to pick up the win. Alerea Jackson scored in Game 2 for Urbana (6-14).

Tatar finished 3-for-4 and scored two runs while Taticek was 2-for-3.

Earning respect

Rantoul spent some time in The News-Gazette top 10 area rankings but dropped out two weeks ago after a string of losses.

The Eagles made a reappearance last week, though, and on Monday remained at No. 8 on the list.

They might find themselves moving up after Monday night’s 5-4 win over Danville (10-5), the No. 5-ranked team, on the road.

The defeat of the Vikings was exactly the type of test and confidence-boosting victory Rantoul needed moving forward as it prepares for a quest to win its second regional title in three years.

The Eagles host a 3A regional from May 22-27.

