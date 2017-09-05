Bunnies drop heartbreakers to Turks

Kylie Terven fouls a pitch off during Fisher’s heartbreaking 8-7 loss in eight innings to Tremont last Wednesday. The Bunnies led 7-3 going into the bottom of the seventh.

TREMONT — It’s not characteristic for the Fisher softball team to surrender late leads, and it’s even more rare for the Bunnies to give up those leads on big innings in the final innings.

That’s what made last Wednesday’s 8-7 loss to Tremont, Class 1A’s No. 10-ranked team, that much more of a tougher pill to swallow for coach Ken Ingold’s club. The Bunnies surrendered a 7-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh to the Turks due to some errors by the Bunnies and timely hitting by Tremont.

The Turks tallied four runs in the seventh before hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth.

“Number one, give Tremont credit,” Ingold said. “They’ve got a really nice hitting team. They’ve won a lot of games this year. They have played very well, and they kept battling and battling and battling. ... I’m not worried about any long-term effects.

“Short term is we were really disappointed because it’s very uncharacteristic for us to give up big innings late in games. And we made a couple errors. There were a couple plays out there, fly balls that we didn’t catch. Sydney Eichelberger, I thought, threw a nice game. But we didn’t hit our spots all the time.”

A crucial interference call in the seventh in which Taylor May, standing on third base with one out, was called out for interferring with a Tremont defender trying to make a play on a foul ball. Though the call was controversial, the Bunnies still were in command.

“I don’t agree with the call, but what am I going to do about it?” Ingold said. “I told the girls that’s not an excuse because we were still ahead by four going into the bottom of the seventh. We’ve still got to win that game. We’re disappointed, but we’ll bounce back. It’s not the end of the world. That’s for sure.”

Ingold said he was not going to rush to make any changes and that last Wednesday’s loss was tough but not crushing.

“I don’t have a lot of personnel, so we don’t have a lot of changes we can make,” Ingold said. “And there’s no reason to panic and make a change. It’s disappointing, but Tremont won it. They went out and got the hits.”

Ingold said the Bunnies would not be devastated by the loss, but instead they needed to get back on the field and bounce back with a win over Blue Ridge.

That is exactly what the Bunnies did, defeating Blue Ridge behind two hits and an RBI from Brittney Enos and a win in the pitcher’s circle for Eichelberger, who tossed five strikeouts in the Heart of Illinois Conference matchup.

Double jeopardy

Fisher was looking to get a bit of payback against Tremont on Monday in the first round of the McLean County/HOIC tournament with a rematch against the No. 4 seed. But the No. 4-seeded Bunnies could not come through, falling 1-0.

Fisher (18-10) faced El Paso-Gridley on Tuesday at Kellar Field in the fifth-place bracket. Results were not available at press time.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.