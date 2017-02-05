Rantoul Eagles vs. St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans

Date/Time: Thursday, 4:30 p.m.

Site: Rantoul

STORYLINE

Eagles

It’s getting down to the nitty-gritty time of the season, and it’s time for this mix of youth and veteran leadership to show what it’s made of.

Rantoul (13-8) is coming off back-to-back losses, one of which the Eagles should have undoubtedly won. After Tuesday’s Okaw Valley Conference game against Unity, a third matchup against the Spartans looms on Thursday.

Spartans

The Spartans (23-2) have probably been the most talented opponent the Eagles have faced this season, with power up and down the entire lineup.

This is the third-and-final chance for the Rantoul seniors to claim a victory over the No. 3-ranked Class 2A team in the Illinois Coaches Association poll.

Major Key

Eagles

Come back with a vengeance

Thursday’s 8-4 loss to Monticello came as a bit of a surprise, as the Sages took care of the Eagles handily. But now Rantoul has to prove its worth and come charging back against a supremely talented Spartans club, one that has beaten Rantoul 6-0 and 10-0 already this year.

Spartans

Stay the course

For coach Randy Wolken’s group, why do anything different? The Spartans have already handled business against the Eagles twice this season, and they normally take care of Rantoul each season. SJ-O, like it does against seemingly every opponent, just needs to follow the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” rule.

Players to Watch

Eagles

Brianna Tatar

It’s no secret these Spartans are juiced with home-run hitting ability with nearly every hitter in the lineup. Tatar is one of just two or three Eagles who can keep up with SJ-O’s power. If Lindsay Jordahl on the mound can keep Rantoul within striking distance, Tatar’s power could come up huge.

Spartans

Bailey Dowling

Rantoul coach Travis Flesner probably isn’t the only one already having a couple nightmares about having to face this freshman over the next four years. Dowling, an Alabama commit, has already crushed 13 home runs this year, one of which was an absolute laser shot off of Jordahl on April 1 in the Rantoul Tournament.

