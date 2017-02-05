Rantoul softball to hold alumni game

Prior to the Eagles’ softball doubleheader against Decatur MacArthur on Saturday, Rantoul Township High School softball alumni will be recognized.

Any alumni varsity softball players wishing to attend and be recognized should contact thletic director/softball head coach Travis Flesner (tflesner@rths.k12.il.us) or assistant coach Syndrea Porter (syndreap@gmail.com) by May 3.

Lunch will be provided at Wabash Park between games for all alumni in attendance.

sports@rantoulpress.com