Eagles take down STM before falling in doubleheader to Normal U-High

Rantoul’s Hailey Hunter throws to teammate Madisyn Walton (25) as Alexis Turner looks on during the Eagles’ 18-0 win over St. Thomas More on Friday.

CHAMPAIGN — On Friday, there wasn’t much of a contest for the Rantoul softball team to face.

The Eagles easily defeated St. Thomas More in an 18-0 victory in an Okaw Valley Conference matchup at St. Thomas More High School.

Freshman Jenna Sanford started the hot hitting for the Eagles with a leadoff double to right-center field. She later took third and home on a pair of bad pitches.

Kristen Fauser then knocked in a pair of RBI on a single through the pitcher’s legs for a quick 3-0 lead. Lindsay Jordahl’s RBI triple gave the Eagles a 4-0 lead before she scored on a passed ball. Logan Andrews’ RBI double to left-center made it 6-0 before she, too, scored on a passed ball.

Rantoul tallied another run in the inning for an 8-0 lead after the first frame to take early control. The Eagles tagged the Sabers for three more runs in the second frame before grabbing four in the third and three in the fourth.

On Saturday, the Eagles fell in a doubleheader to Normal University-High, a club that has garnered votes in the Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A top 20 rankings the past two weeks.

The Eagles (9-5) have dropped all five games to opponents either in the ICA top 20 or receiving votes (St. Joseph-Ogden, Herscher and Maroa-Forsyth are all ranked in Class 2A and each accounts for one Eagles’ loss).

The competition has been stiff for coach Travis Flesner’s group, which has given the girls an early test. But now, some things will have to change in order for those losses to turn into wins.

“(We need to) come ready to play from the beginning, and they know that. They just haven’t done it,” Flesner said. “Lucky for us, we still have 20 games left in the season to get it figured out and, hopefully, jump on teams from the very beginning.”

In Saturday’s first game, an early 10 a.m. start, the Eagles let the Pioneers jump ahead with an early 6-1 lead after two innings.

Flesner was frustrated with some of his players’ early effort, so he made some changes.

“We played very lazy and gave them four unearned runs in the second inning,” Flesner said. “(We) made some changes and battled back. ... We battled back and played hard, but we were just very lazy and lethargic in the first couple innings.”

The girls played hard the rest of the way, Flesner said, and the Eagles “started to step up but just dug too big of a hole and were too sluggish with an early Saturday morning start.”

Rantoul cut the deficit to 6-4 in the fourth before U-High tallied another run in the sixth. The Eagles cut it to 7-6, but U-High added two more in the top of the seventh for the final 9-6 margin.

Sanford finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Tatar was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Lexi Sherrick was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

In the second game, the Eagles shifted some things around to try and see if certain matchups worked in a 16-1 loss.

“We made some defensive mistakes that cost us. Lexi threw a really good game. She threw the ball well enough for it to be a competitive game.”

On Tuesday, the Eagles traveled for another OVC game, this time with Monticello. Results were not available at press time.

“It’s time to go back to the drawing board with our intensity,” Flesner said. “That’s the bottom line.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.