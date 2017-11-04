Bunnies fall to Maroa-Forsyth, defeat GCMS, EPG, Monticello

Fisher’s Sidney Hood tags out a Maroa-Forsyth player during the Trojans’ 8-5 win over Fisher in eight innings on Saturday in a battle of top-15 state-ranked opponents.

FISHER — Power was on full display in Saturday’s showdown between the Fisher and Maroa-Forsyth softball teams.

In a matchup of schools recently ranked in the top 15 of the Illinois Coaches Association top 20 rankings, M-F (No. 14 in Class 2A) took an 8-5 win in eight innings over the Bunnies (No. 10 in Class 1A at the time of the game).

Seven home runs were hit between the two clubs, all of which were solo homers.

The Trojans (7-2) struck first with back-to-back opposite-field solo shots to take a 2-0 lead after the first inning.

They added another solo homer in the third frame before Fisher’s Karissa Fredrickson powered a line-drive solo homer over the center field fence to cut the deficit to 3-1.

After the Trojans answered with another round-tripper in the fifth, the Bunnies answered back with some small ball.

Fredrickson’s single to right field past the first baseman’s glove set up a sac bunt from Kylie Terven and an opposite-field double off the wall from Becca Clanton that was just a couple feet from sailing over for a homer.

The hit, though, gave the Bunnies a chance with a 4-2 deficit heading into the seventh inning.

After Fredrickson’s one-out walk, Terven made it aboard. Fredrickson would score after Clanton struck out and Maroa’s catcher tried throwing out Terven at second.

Brittney Enos then knocked in the game-tying RBI on a grounder to the pitcher that went off her glove. Enos ran it out to tie it at 4-4 and send the game to extra innings.

In the eighth, a bloop RBI single led to a bases-loaded situation for the Trojans, who roped a hit down the right field line that was fair by inches for a bases-clearing triple and an 8-4 lead.

Fisher’s Bailey Hadden poked a home run, the first of her career, over the right field fence, but it was not enough.

But the Bunnies (9-5) showed some resiliency to battle back from the late deficit.

“I think the game showed how much determination and passion we have. We’ve been talking about (getting that back) in huddles,” Fredrickson said. “I think towards the beginning of the season we had some ups and downs, but we’re getting there. I think we’re a lot better this year with our mental game.”

“There was no quit out there,” Fisher coach Ken Ingold said. “We battled through every at-bat. ... It wasn’t easy out there by any stretch for either team. I thought Sydney (Eichelberger) pitched a really good game. We started getting the ball inside into their right-handers.”

Combined with Friday’s 4-1 victory over El Paso-Gridley and Monday’s 10-2 win over Monticello, in which Clanton and Fredrickson both homered, Ingold was very pleased with his group’s effort this week.

“Sometimes you get more out of a tight, well-played loss than you do an easy victory,” Ingold said. “We’re still learning, and we made a couple errors out there in (the Maroa-Forsyth) game, but we didn’t follow them up with errors and the same girls made big plays the next (opportunity). I’m really proud of that. I think we’re on the right track. I really like the way we’re going here.

“On any day, I think we’re getting to the point where we can compete with any body. That’s what I like to see.”

