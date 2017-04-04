Frenemies: Rantoul’s Tatar and A-P’s Hambleton, former teammates, will reunite once again at DACC next year

Rantoul’s Brianna Tatar and Armstrong-Potomac’s Holley Hambleton (not pictured), who both serve as catchers for their team, played together for the Central Illinois Diamonds. The two seniors have each signed to play softball at Danville Area Community College, starting next season.

RANTOUL/ARMSTRONG — When Armstrong-Potomac senior Holley Hambleton’s name was brought up to Brianna Tatar, she immediately thought back to a game two years ago when she was in pain.

Tatar, a now-senior backstop for the Rantoul softball team, had broken her thumb her sophomore season while catching Eagles pitcher Tessa Morman. Tatar, though, kept playing through the injury for a year before going to a doctor and discovering that it was cracked and broken.

The two were teammates playing for the Central Illinois Diamonds — a fast-pitch summer league softball team — and Tatar broke down crying because the pain in her thumb had become too much.

But Hambleton had some words of encouragement for Tatar that helped her get through the game.

“She comes up to me and gives me confidence saying, ‘You’re going to be OK. You’re going to get this girl out’ and stuff,” Tatar said. “She just gave me the biggest pep talk ever, and every time I go behind the plate, I just think of how Holley gave me that (confidence booster). I don’t even think she remembers it, but ever since then she has motivated me to be a better catcher.”

Tatar and Hambleton started playing together in the summer of 2014 and were teammates for two years playing for Diamonds coach John Myers. They also teamed up every weekend for two years for a Decatur summer league team. All that time spent together formed a mutual respect for the two friendly rivals whose schools are separated by just 15 miles.

“Brianna has a lot dedication and talent,” Hambleton said. “Her swing couldn’t be more powerful, and she has a great arm. Her aggressive mindset makes her fun to watch play. She always had a smile on her face and has a great sense of humor. Brianna will do great things for her team this season.”

“Holley always smiles,” Tatar said. “She’s never down on herself. If she strikes out or pops up, she comes back in the dugout like, ‘Let’s go, girls. You got it, you got it.’ She’s a very great team player. I loved playing with her in travel ball.”

Hambleton is set to move to shortstop once her Trojans teammate Kayla Roe recovers from a concussion and returns as the team’s catcher. But both Hambleton and Tatar are talented catchers and served as backstops in the summer.

The heavy equipment they both had to wear during those grueling days would have seemed even more of a burden had they not had each other there to switch off.

“Last summer, the heat index of some of the tournaments was well over 100 degrees,” Hambleton said. “Brianna and I were the catchers, and when she would catch, I would play shortstop. I was thankful that she was behind the plate for most of those games because sitting in hot catcher’s gear with no breeze and a heat index over 100 was challenging. I was glad to split the battle with her.”

The two have gone from rivals to teammates, back to rivals and will once again reunite as teammates in just a few months.

Tatar and Hambleton each signed to play softball for Danville Area Community College, which came as a pleasant surprise to the Rantoul senior.

“She signed the day before I did,” Tatar said, “and when I found out, I was very excited.”

“I am looking forward to being teammates at DACC with Brianna,” Hambleton said. “She is very outgoing and is the type of person that can bring a team together.”

And though the pair have not yet talked about heading to Danville together, since the two are close geographically and are familiar with playing with, and against, each other, it might provide an opportunity for them to ease some nerves about heading off to the wonders of the college years.

“I was really nervous about people I didn’t know on the team,” Tatar said. “But knowing that she’ll be there, maybe we can be roommates or something. I’m comfortable knowing at least one person on the team.”

Tatar said she plans to attend DACC before transferring to Florida to study wildlife biology and sharks.

“That’s always been my dream since I was a little girl,” Tatar said.

When she puts on the Jaguars uniform, she will be fulfilling another lifelong goal.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve wanted to play in college,” Tatar said. “But I wanted to be a third baseman. I stopped being a third baseman, and now I’m at catcher and got a full ride at DACC behind the plate. I’m just living the dream now.

“I’m just really excited to play in college. Everybody says it’s a lot better than high school. I’m just extremely excited to go play the sport I love with girls that love it too."

Hambleton is thrilled about the impending years, too, when she and Tatar will play for head coach Matt Cervantes and assistant Kelley Cervantes, who are currently leading a 15-5 Jaguars club.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to continue my softball career after high school. Not many kids get the chance to do so, and I am honored to be one of them. I have worked so hard to get to this point, and I cannot wait for it all to start,” Hambleton said. “I am very excited for my senior year of softball. It is bittersweet knowing my high school career is almost over. I have made so many memories through softball so far, and plan to make many, many more. DACC is truly a great place, and I am very excited to start.”

But for now, the two high schoolers are striving to meet individual and team goals.

“Our team goals are to win more games than last year and improve as a team, as the year goes on. We want to compete with each team and give our all every game,” Hambleton said. “My individual goals are to increase all of my offensive stats from last year. I want to continue to be a leader who the younger girls can look up to. I enjoy helping them learn and understand the game. I am going to help my team win this year in any way that I can.”

“I just want to have a better bond with my team. I don’t care whether we win or lose, I want to have a better bond with them,” Tatar said. “We want to beat St. Joe. That’s been our goal since freshman year. We almost beat them last year. And we beat Fisher. We never beat Fisher before. It feels amazing.”

