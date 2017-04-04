Comeback kids: Eagles softball makes another 7th-inning rally; takes 2nd at Rantoul Tournament

Rantoul senior Mackenzie Taticek was all smiles after she knocked in the game-tying run in the seventh inning against Pontiac and here, after later scoring an insurance run in the same inning, in a 9-4 win over the Indians. The win advanced the Eagles to the championship game of Saturday’s Rantoul Tournament.

RANTOUL — There was a special feeling in the air for Mackenzie Taticek Saturday afternoon at Wabash Park.

The Rantoul softball left fielder strolled to the plate with the bases loaded and one out with the Eagles trailing 4-3 in the top of the seventh inning against Pontiac in the semifinals of the Rantoul Tournament.

Teammate Lexi Turner ripped a double to left-center field, Lexi Sherrick got on base with a bunt, and Jenna Sanford reached with an infield single.

Taticek then fought off a pitch to send a squibbler down the first base line, and she sprinted toward the bag and reached safely to tie the game 4-4.

The senior could not stop flashing a smile as she talked with assistant coach Rich Thomas at first base. She knew what was coming next.

“I’m like, ‘This isn’t over.’ I was very confident at that point,” Taticek said. “We will win. That was going through my head like, ‘We have a chance here, and we need to take advantage of it.’ I got the opportunity, and I’m like, ‘Finally!’”

She was absolutely right.

Kristen Fauser roped a hit off the Pontiac shortstop’s glove, which scored two runs for a 6-4 lead. Taticek scored on a passed ball, Fauser came around on a bunt, and Lindsay Jordahl scored the game’s final run, as the Eagles advanced to the championship game with a 9-4 win.

Other than Turner’s double to spark the comeback, the Eagles tallied six runs and did not hit a single ball out of the infield. Save for the two-bagger, none of them were the prettiest hit or the hardest hit, but it didn’t have to be.

A “small-ball” approach is the philosophy this team has embraced this entire season and, really, for the entirety of coach Travis Flesner’s 11-year tenure.

“We try and beat teams by putting pressure on them — whether it’s a bunt or a hard ground ball or a suicide squeeze,” Flesner said. “It’s helped us win a couple regionals, and it showed winning some games today.”

“The small-ball approach is good for us because most of us are pretty fast, so we can make it a pretty interesting game when we can put pressure on (opponents),” said Jordahl, Rantoul’s starting pitcher for all three of Saturday’s games and whom Flesner said was an “absolute workhorse.”

The comeback was the second seventh-inning rally for the Eagles in the last three games.

Last Wednesday, Charleston tallied two runs in the top half of the frame to push ahead, 8-6, but the Eagles scored three runs in the bottom half to walk off with a 9-8 victory.

“Being down and then going back up, that makes the strongest teams,” Taticek said. “Once we’re down, we’re not going to give up like (a lot) of people do. You’re strong enough. Just set your mind to it, and nothing’s impossible.”

It’s a bit different than last year, Taticek said, because it seems like this season the Eagles are more battle-tested and resilient and refuse to stay knocked down.

“I’m really excited. Last year, against Charleston we didn’t come out with a win, but this year we were able to pull it off,” Taticek said. “I’m looking forward to more games like that. Last year, we weren’t quite able to get it, but this year we’re going to come back strong.”

The comebacks are a thrill ride, but Flesner hopes his squad can start to take command a little earlier in the game.

“They make it fun. It’s fun to come back. I’d like to see us take the lead into the seventh inning and hold it and not have to make a comeback. We’ll see what (this week) brings,” Flesner said.

Taticek finished the day 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Sherrick (who finished 3-for-3) powered a two-run home run in the fifth inning to pull Rantoul with one run, 4-3.

Jordahl threw a complete game, allowing four runs (three earned) and striking out five.



Playing for a championship

Rantoul began the day with an 8-0 win over Mahomet-Seymour, taking down the Bulldogs behind a four-run first inning and three-run third inning.

After the win over Pontiac in the semifinals, the Eagles met Okaw Valley Conference rival St. Joseph-Ogden, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A by the Illinois Coaches Association, in the championship game.

Rantoul competed well in the game but lost 6-0 to an ultra-talented team with several Division-I college signees in a matchup that could have been much closer on the scoreboard.

In the second inning, a pair of errors and an infield hit led to the Spartans (8-0) loading the bases. Hannah Dukeman smacked a grand slam for a 4-0 lead.

SJ-O added a pair of runs, and the Eagles (8-3) threatened twice with runners on second and third but could not cash in.

“Other than that second inning, when we gave them a routine pop fly that dropped and opened up the flood gates, (we played well),” Flesner said. “Then the next ball’s hit in the gap that’s off our glove, and maybe we make that play if we make the first one because there’s not as much pressure because (there wouldn’t have been) any runners on base. … In our mind, a lot of things could be different if we don’t make those two errors to begin with, but it is what it is. We move on, and we learn from it and try to improve.”

Despite the big confidence-boosting win over Pontiac, Flesner thought he learned more about his team in the loss to a team that will certainly be competing for a state championship.

“All year, we’ve talked about growing and improving, and we’ll continue to talk about that. In game two, we grew a lot and got a lot of confidence. But I thought we improved as a team more so in this game than we even did during the Pontiac game. Even though it didn’t show on the scoreboard, I can just see it in the way the players are acting and what they’re doing at the plate,” Flesner said. “St. Joe is going to be a very difficult out for anybody. We have two more chances to play them in conference. We’re looking forward to those games to come out and be competitive. You want to play the best and see how you stack up and see if you’re improving.”

Jordahl proved to a be bit of a psychic prior to the SJ-O game. She had some positive words to say about Taticek and her defense. Though Taticek did make a critical error, the senior bounced back to make perhaps the catch of the year so far with a diving grab late against the Spartans.

“Mack is someone in my left field that I would love to keep there,” Jordahl said following the Pontiac game. “She never gives up, and she surprises me at some of the plays that she makes, and I’m like, ‘Wow. OK. Thank you.’ Without her behind me, some of those plays wouldn’t be made.”



Tough schedule

The Eagles have played and beaten some less-talented teams this year, but they have also squared off against some of the state’s top talent.

Along with SJ-O, the Eagles faced two other state-ranked teams in Class 2A — No. 4 Herscher (an 8-0 loss) and No. 14 Maroa-Forsyth (an 11-1 loss). Those three losses against the state’s top-ranked competition are the only three setbacks so far for Rantoul in 2017.

“The Maroa game was a wake-up call for us, and the Herscher game was a slap in the face game for us,” Flesner said. “We went there and were not mentally prepare whatsoever. But then we play (SJ-O), a team very comparable to Herscher or Maroa, and other than four runs in that second inning, we play them to a 2-0 ball game. We’re hitting the ball and putting it in play, and they’re making good plays. … If we get a break here or there, maybe we put the pressure on them. It just changes when you put the pressure on teams and get down just one run instead of four, five or six.”



Young guns

The Eagles regularly start five freshmen: Fauser, Sanford, Sherrick, Turner and Madisyn Walton.

Being so young has its advantages — most notably, they are so young that the magnitude of the moment (trailing late in games, for example) does not affect them that much. They are free to just go out and play relaxed.

Flesner’s comments on the freshmen: “When they make mistakes and I go out there and talk to them, it’s, ‘Yes, coach. Yes, coach.’ Never once do I see ‘What am I doing out here?’ There’s just that sense of being young and youthful and innocent and just (being able to play).”

Taticek: “They’re great. They’re awesome and huge contributors to our team. We need to get all the talent that we can to make (this season) successful.”

Jordahl: “It helps a lot to have freshmen who never give up, and they bring out the best in the upperclassmen. They have no clue what some of those teams have done to us in the past, and they just play their hearts out. It brings out the competitiveness in this team to an amazing level.

“It’s a big help to have them because, without them, I don’t think we could pull some of these games out. Looking at the teams, sometimes we’re just like, ‘They beat us last year 15-0 or 12-0.’ But (the freshmen) have no clue. They just play every game like it’s a winnable game, and that’s what really pushes us to win.



Up next

The Eagles play against St. Thomas More Thursday.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.