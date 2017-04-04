Athlete of the Week: Lindsay Jordahl

Lindsay Jordahl has helped lead the Rantoul softball team to an 8-3 record, including a second-place finish at the Rantoul Tournament on Saturday. The junior has a 7-3 record on the mound.

RANTOUL — On March 20, Lindsay Jordahl was in the zone.

Rantoul softball’s No. 1 starting pitcher fired eight strikeouts, walked nobody and allowed just one hit in a 10-0 win over Danville Schlarman to help the Eagles to a quick 2-0 start on the young 2017 season.

The junior has not slowed down much since that win over Schlarman, taking the hill as the starting pitcher for the Eagles in all but one game so far this season and helping them to an 8-3 record — with a 7-3 mark on the mound herself.

She has been good on the other side with a bat in her hands as well, and her overall performance Saturday helped the Eagles capture second place in the Rantoul Tournament.

In the opening game against Mahomet-Seymour — an 8-0 Eagles win — Jordahl only had to toss two shutout, no-hit innings before handing the ball to Lexi Sherrick to finish things off.

The Eagles cruising to that win allowed coach Travis Flesner to rest up his ace on a long day for the semifinal game against Pontiac, in which she allowed four runs (three earned) with five strikeouts to help Rantoul advance to the championship game with a 9-4 victory.

Jordahl was outstanding against St. Joseph-Ogden in the title game. Though she allowed six runs (four earned) across six innings, it may have still been her best outing of the day, as a pair of errors allowed a grand slam in the second inning that broke the game open in a 6-0 loss.

“A championship would (have meant) a lot, but just to get to the championship means a lot to us because we’re young, but we’re definitely a team that can produce things that people don’t see from us every day,” Jordahl said. “It’s exciting to be on a team that has a new face.”

The Spartans are the state’s No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A. For Jordahl to still pitch well after the long day and facing the toughest opponent in the grueling tournament spoke volumes for Flesner.

“Absolute workhorse,” Flesner said. “The pitches that she threw today, and what she had at the end of the game a lot of people don’t see that. She was throwing just as hard at the end of the game as she was her first pitch today, and that’s almost impossible to do with everything that’s happened today — with how many at-bats she had, how many times she ran the bases and how many pitches she threw.”

This season’s top highlight, though, came March 23 in a 6-4 win over rival Fisher. Jordahl pitched a complete game, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits.

“I’m a junior. My freshman year we lost to them, and my sophomore year we lost to them. To beat them my junior year (is amazing),” Jordahl said. “That’s one of our games at the top of our list. To be able to pull that out and put a nail in a coffin that’s been open for so long, is so nice. That’s one of our biggest games of the year, and to win it is one of the best feelings ever.”

