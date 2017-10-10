Soap Box Derby racer sweeps weekend, reaches milestone

Joshua Ostrander, 14, of Rantoul, won all four soap box derby rally races at Bowling Green, Kent., on Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Racing in the Super Stock division, Ostrander won all heats he raced in to earn his first sweep of the 2017-2018 All-American Soap Box Derby Rally season. Two months into the 10-month racing season, Ostrander has 20 wins and five second-place finishes with one fourth-place finish.

In his eighth season of racing, Ostrander reached his 100th career soap box derby win, and he has clinched a spot for the 81st All-American Soap Box Derby Rally World Championship, to be held next July in Akron, Ohio. Ostrander also currently leads all divisions (Stock, Super Stock and Masters) for the 2018 Soap Box Derby National Points Title

