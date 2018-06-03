Rantoul Press Girls Basketball All-Vermilion Valley Conference Teams

Player of the Year
Anaya Peoples, Schlarman
The future Notre Dame player was a star in every sense of the word for the Hilltoppers’ Class 1A state championship team. Peoples had help with Capria Brown and Sydney Gouard, but Peoples was Schlarman’s top player.
First Team
Capria Brown, Schlarman
Madison Kirby, Salt Fork
Emily Meidel, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Katelyn Young, Oakwood
Second Team
Emily Duis, Milford
Brenna Durst, Oakwood
Sydney Gouard, Schlarman
Annie Nelson, BHRA
Jasman Severado, Westville
