Rantoul Press Girls Basketball All-Vermilion Valley Conference Teams

Player of the Year

Anaya Peoples, Schlarman

The future Notre Dame player was a star in every sense of the word for the Hilltoppers’ Class 1A state championship team. Peoples had help with Capria Brown and Sydney Gouard, but Peoples was Schlarman’s top player.

First Team

Capria Brown, Schlarman

Madison Kirby, Salt Fork

Emily Meidel, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

Anaya Peoples, Schlarman

Katelyn Young, Oakwood

Second Team

Emily Duis, Milford

Brenna Durst, Oakwood

Sydney Gouard, Schlarman

Annie Nelson, BHRA

Jasman Severado, Westville

