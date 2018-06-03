Rantoul Press Girls Basketball All-Heart of Illinois Conference Teams

Player of the Year
Tessa Leman, Eureka
Leman was a unanimous All-Heart of Illinois Conference selection by the coaches this season, making it back-to-back first team honors. Leman led the Hornets to a fourth-place finish in state.
First Team
Jayden Standish, Lexington
Aubrey Staton, El Paso-Gridley
Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview
Amber Tomlin, Heyworth
Second Team
Natalie Bardwell, Eureka
Stephanie Brown, Heyworth
Chassidy Hays, Heyworth
Megan Moody, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Jadyn Mitchell, Flangan-Cornell
