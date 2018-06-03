Rantoul Press Girls Basketball All-Heart of Illinois Conference Teams

Player of the Year

Tessa Leman, Eureka

Leman was a unanimous All-Heart of Illinois Conference selection by the coaches this season, making it back-to-back first team honors. Leman led the Hornets to a fourth-place finish in state.

First Team

Tessa Leman, Eureka

Jayden Standish, Lexington

Aubrey Staton, El Paso-Gridley

Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview

Amber Tomlin, Heyworth

Second Team

Natalie Bardwell, Eureka

Stephanie Brown, Heyworth

Chassidy Hays, Heyworth

Megan Moody, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Jadyn Mitchell, Flangan-Cornell

