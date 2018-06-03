Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Girls' Basketball

Rantoul Press Girls Basketball All-Heart of Illinois Conference Teams

Tue, 03/06/2018 - 9:22am | Zack Carpenter

Player of the Year

Tessa Leman, Eureka

Leman was a unanimous All-Heart of Illinois Conference selection by the coaches this season, making it back-to-back first team honors. Leman led the Hornets to a fourth-place finish in state.

 

First Team

Jayden Standish, Lexington

Aubrey Staton, El Paso-Gridley

Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview

Amber Tomlin, Heyworth

 

Second Team

Natalie Bardwell, Eureka

Stephanie Brown, Heyworth

Chassidy Hays, Heyworth

Megan Moody, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Jadyn Mitchell, Flangan-Cornell

