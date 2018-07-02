No. 5 Fisher Bunnies (13-16) vs. No. 4 Lexington Minutemen (13-9)

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Fisher

Storyline

Bunnies

After winning back-to-back games over Blue Ridge and Deer Creek-Mackinaw at the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament, the Lady Bunnies have been reeling.

They have lost six consecutive matchups, and it’s been a mixed bag. Two close losses to Fieldcrest preceded a well-played game against Ridgeview, a team that has spent time in the Associated Press’ Class 1A top 10 rankings.

But three straight blowout losses to Flanagan-Cornell, Heyworth and Eureka, the latter two of which are hoping to contend for state finals appearances, ended the season on a sour note.

Minutemen

The first time these two squads met was way back on Nov. 27, and the Bunnies emerged with a 45-41 victory.

But times have changed, and Lexington is a much-improved team since that narrow loss. The Minutemen went on a run at the conference tournament as the eight seed, upsetting No. 1 Heyworth on the way to a second-place finish.

Keys to win

Bunnies

Defend the perimeter

When the Bunnies hit one of their worst stretches of the season at the Bismarck-Henning Blue Devil Classic, it was largely due to their inability to defend the perimeter. Opponents lit Fisher up on 3-pointers. It will be crucial to get out quickly on shooters in its zone defense.

Minutemen

Stay clean

Fisher’s at its best when it plays inside-out, dropping the ball to Alivia Spenard in the post or Becca Clanton in the high post. That typically leads to easy buckets or getting to the free throw line. If the Bunnies get to the line 15 times in a game, it increases their odds of winning exponentially.

Players to watch

Bunnies

Alivia Spenard

As I’ve written several times during these previews this season, the senior forward is key to the Bunnies’ engine. She’s put up some gigantic performances this season. Hopefully for Fisher, she saves her best for the postseason.

Minutemen

Layken McGuire

Lexington again upset Heyworth on Feb. 1, 56-50, behind McGuire’s 15 points. Watch out for her and Jayden Standish, who put up 14 points in that victory.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.