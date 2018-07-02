No. 6 Armstrong-Potomac (11-15) vs. No. 5 Milford (12-12)
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
Milford
Storyline
Trojans
The last time these Vermilion Valley Conference opponents met, Armstrong-Potomac's girls basketball team came away with a 40-34 win on the road.
The Bearcats handed A-P a 45-36 loss Nov. 29 in Armstrong. Those results indicate this could easily end up being a game that comes down to the last few minutes, or even the last possession.
Bearcats
It has been an equally up-and-down season for Milford, which started the year 4-2 and then 8-4 after winning four straight in mid-December.
But a lack of scoring and an inability to squeeze out tight ball games has cost Milford some games it probably should have won.
Keys to win
Trojans
One-two punch
Gayheart is the Trojans’ best scoring option, but when either Kayla Roe or Maddie Buhr gets her offense, it adds an important dimension.
Bearcats
Get to 40 points
Milford is 10-1 when it scores at least 40 points. It’s essentially a lock when the Bearcats reach that plateau they are taking home a W. Their lone loss came in a 55-46 setback at Iroquois West Dec. 9.
Players to watch
Trojans
Madi Gayheart
The senior guard has the ability to fill it up, torching Westville for 23 points in a victory a couple ofweeks ago. When the lefty is on, she is the Trojans’ top offensive weapon.
Bearcats
Emily Duis
The Bearcats’ leading scorer is putting up 12.8 points per game along with 5.8 boards, 1.9 assists and 3.3 steals per contest.
