BHRA too much for A-P to handle

ARMSTRONG — In Thursday night’s regular season finale for the Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team, it was Vermilion Valley Conference rival Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin that stole the show.
The Blue Devils outfought A-P 53-38, receiving 30 points from Emily Meidel to put her over the 1,000-point mark for her career.
Hope Hambleton and Madi Gayheart each scored 13 points for the Trojans.
The No. 6 seed Trojans squared off with No. 10 Donovan in the Milford Regional in the first round. Results were not available at press time. With a win, the Trojans (10-14) would play No. 4 Milford at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
