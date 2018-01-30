Gayheart's 23 points leads A-P to win over Westville

ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team’s week got off to a rough start last Monday, with a 76-16 loss Schlarman.

Capria Brown collected 19 of her game-best 23 points in the first half as the Hilltoppers nabbed their 10th Vermilion Valley Conference victory in as many tries, as well as their eighth consecutive win overall. Also in double figures for Schlarman were Sydney Gouard (12 points), Janiah Newell (11), Destiny Dye (11) and Anaya Peoples (10). The Trojans were paced by 11 points from Hope Hambleton.

Last Wednesday, the Trojans relied on a game-high 23 points from Madi Gayheart to defeat VVC foe Westville 55-46 at home. Hope Hambleton chipped in 12 points for the Trojans.

Tiffanie Elliott (19 points) paced Westville (11-15).

On Thursday, the Trojans cruised past Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 49-4 behind 14 points by Nicole Sprague, including four 3-pointers.

Kayla Roe chipped in 11 points for A-P (10-13).

sports@rantoulpress.com