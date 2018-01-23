Trojans drop three straight at county tournament; drop to 8-12 on the year

DANVILLE — Freshman Lexie Breymeyer nailed six of her team-best 10 points in the fourt quarter as Hoopeston Area (8-15) dispatched Armstrong-Potomac (8-12) by a score of 34-29 in the fifth-place tilt of the girls’ Vermilion County tournament on Friday.
Hoopeston Area trailed 9-6 after one quarter and 16-14 at halftime, but clawed to a 23-all tie through three frames and used Breymeyer’s hot hand to make the necessary push to victory.
Senior Ariel Reeves added nine points for the Cornjerkers, including perfect 4-of-4 shooting from the free-throw line. A-P was paced by 11 points from senior Madi Gayheart and eight more from junior Nicole Sprague.
To begin the tournament Jan. 13, the Trojans fell to Westville in a 42-41 heartbreaker.
The Tigers overcame a 20-10 halftime deficit by posting 21 fourth-quarter points against the Trojans. Jasman Severado paced all scorers with 15 points, while Tiffanie Elliott and Aiyana Austin each netted eight points. Hope Hambleton led A-P with 13 points, backed up by 11 more from Kayla Roe.
