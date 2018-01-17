Fisher lets 16-point third-quarter lead evaporate in first-round loss to LeRoy

EL PASO — Dani Hanshew’s three-point play with three seconds left in overtime lifted LeRoy past Fisher 43-42 in the first round of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Hanshew had struggled through the first three quarters, totalling just four points, as Fisher jumped out to a 16-point lead midway through the third quarter.

But the LeRoy senior kept plugging away and eventually found her stroke. With four seconds left in regulation, Hanshew drained a deep stepback 3-pointer from the top of the key to force overtime. In overtime, Hanshew scored five of Leroy’s six points.

Through two and a half quarters, Fisher was in full control. Becca Clanton scored a game-high 15 points, but she was plagued with foul trouble and sat for a considerable amount of time. Without the senior, the Bunnies struggled to score.

Clanton scored seven straight points to help Fisher take an early 7-0 advantage and triples from Daneigh Burk and Karissa Fredrickson staked the Bunnies to a 13-3 lead after the first quarter.

An Alivia Spenard layup gave the Bunnies a 28-12 lead with 4:27 left in the third quarter, but LeRoy responded with a huge 15-2 run. LeRoy sophomore guard Layna Spratt drilled three consecutive jumpers to spark the rally.

“We have to keep Becca Clanton on the floor,” Fisher coach Ken Ingold said. “Her foul trouble, there’s quite a few games where she’s fouled out or spent a bunch of time on the bench, and we just need her out there. That was the biggest thing. Becca was really good offensively for us, but she didn’t play enough. When you’re sitting over half the game, you’re just not helping your team.”

In overtime, Fisher sophomore point guard Sidney Hood took charge as she had two strong driving layups to give the Bunnies a 41-40 lead. But Fisher went 1-for-6 from the charity stripe in overtime. A Spenard free throw gave Fisher a 42-40 lead with 12 seconds left in overtime.

But Hanshew got free on the baseline and went up strong against Fisher sophomore Ashley Smith. Despite the foul, Hanshew’s layup was good. After a Fisher timeout, Hanshew calmly swished the go-ahead free throw.

Hood’s heave from midcourt was short, and LeRoy rushed the floor to celebrate their upset win.

“They played zone in the first half and then they went to man-to-man in the second half,” Ingold said. “I didn’t think we ran our offense very well. I attribute that to the fact that Becca wasn’t there. She’s so hard to guard one-on-one. When she’s not there, we’re just not as effective.”

Megan Woltkamp led the Panthers with 16 points. Hanshew had 12 and Spratt had eight. LeRoy will advance to the quarterfinals and take on Ridgeview on Monday night at Eureka College.

Burk had eight points and Hood chipped in seven for the Bunnies. Spenard was neutralized by LeRoy’s length on the interior and finished with five.

Fisher now will head to the consolation bracket and will return to EPG to take on Blue Ridge on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Results were not available at press time.

“We’re at kind of a crossroads now,” Ingold said. “We have to make a decision. Are we going to get better? Our offensive execution has to get better. I believe in these girls and this team. I think they’ll keep battling.”

