Top five: January girls basketball matchups

Each week, sports editor Zack Carpenter gives a top-five list in different categories of sports, movies or music. This week, he offers up five of the most intriguing matchups on the docket in girls basketball for January.

Armstrong-Potomac vs. Westville

Jan. 13

At the Vermilion County tournament, the No. 5 seed Trojans would love to pull off a huge upset over No. 1 Oakwood on Monday. But first, A-P will need to handle business against No. 4 Westville at 10:30 a.m. at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville before facing the Comets, ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press’ Class 2A statewide poll. This early game kicks off the week-long event that concludes Jan. 20, and if A-P does not come out focused and energetic in closing out on shooters while in its zone defense, it could fall victim to a hot-shooting Tigers squad that dropped nine 3-pointers on Fisher on Dec. 28.

Fisher vs. LeRoy

Jan. 13

Despite losing three of their last four, all at the Blue Devil Classic in Bismarck, the Bunnies were able to earn the No. 6 seed at the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament. At 7 p.m. Jan. 13, Fisher will square off with No. 11 LeRoy at El Paso-Gridley High School. With a victory, the Bunnies would almost certainly meet up with No. 3 Ridgeview at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Eureka College in the quarterfinals. An upset over the Mustangs would guarantee a top-four finish and two games at the Shirk Center at Illinois Wesleyan.

Armstrong-Potomac vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

Feb. 1

Yes, I get it. I’m cheating here by putting a February game on this list. But this could serve as one of the biggest matchups of the season for Nick Hipsher’s squad as it preps for regional action. BHRA is the Trojans’ chief rival, and the Blue Devils, led by Emily Meidel and Annie Nielsen, are one of the area’s best. They are allowing just 30 points per game while scoring a little more than 40 per contest.

Fisher vs. Ridgeview

Jan. 25

Perhaps Fisher’s biggest win of the 2016-17 season was its road triumph over a top-10 ranked Mustangs group. It was a thrilling matchup that came down to the wire, and it came shortly after the boys team knocked off No. 1-ranked Ridgeview to make for a very intriguing storyline. This Bunnies group might be a bit better than last year’s squad, so a home win on senior night is not out of the question and would send Alivia Spenard, Becca Clanton and Karissa Fredrickson out in style.

Rantoul vs. St. Joseph-Ogden

Jan. 22

On Jan. 23 last year, the Eagles pulled off a 62-57 upset win over the Spartans to record their biggest victory of the season. This year’s squad will look to repeat that same kind of magic, though it will most likely have to do with a different scheme. Last season, Rantoul was able to play through its star guards, Breezy Espinoza and Kanosha Williams. This time around, the Eagles will look to attack SJ-O through post players Myejoi Williams and Kaylie Wilson. Faith Johnson and Jada Mosley are also key contributors.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.