Rested, not rusty: Balanced Trojans attack dismantles Chrisman after two-week hiatus

CHRISMAN — Nick Hipsher was able to catch a small glimpse of the future Thursday night, playing his junior varsity squad about half the fourth quarter during a Vermilion Valley Conference matchup against Chrisman.

Armstrong-Potomac’s girls basketball coach was afforded that luxury because his team dismantled the Cardinals, 55-24, led by the balanced scoring attack of Nicole Sprague (11 points), Maddie Buhr (11), Destiny Fitzsimmons (11) and Madi Gayheart (10).

The Trojans (7-9) jumped out to a 12-2 lead after the first quarter and a 26-9 edge at halftime, and a 21-point third quarter while taking care of the ball helped them breeze to an easy win over Chrisman (4-14).

“I was happy with how we played,” Hipsher said. “I thought we took care of the ball, and defensively we were OK, especially after about a three-week break.”

Without having a holiday tournament to play in, it had been 15 days since the Trojans last played a game (a 46-18 victory over Donovan on Dec. 20). There was some understandable concern that A-P might struggle a bit following the long layoff.

“I was a little worried about the rust, but I thought we came out and were pretty efficient,” Hipsher said. “We practiced for about the last week or so. I kind of wish we were in a Christmas tournament because these games kind of worry me a little bit, but I was really happy with how we came out (Thursday). I thought we had some pretty decent practices coming into it.

“It’s one of those things where it’s nice to get some rest because I think some of our kids really needed it, but there’s always kind of that fear of being rusty, too.”

The Trojans have not been in a holiday tournament after Chrisman’s tournament disbanded four or five years ago, but Hipsher is hoping that might change sometime soon.

“We’re actually trying to get in one, but I guess it just hasn’t worked out,” Hipsher said. “I’m hoping (we’ll get in one soon) because we’re losing out on four or five games a year. I would like to, but it’s something that just hasn’t worked out yet.”

What has worked out for the Trojans this season, however, have been contributions from forwards Buhr and Kayla Roe. Each has come along nicely during their junior campaigns to be staples in Hipsher’s lineup.

“(Roe and Buhr) are two really important players for us,” Hipsher said. “Maddie, offensively for us, has been really good the last three or four games, and Kayla is another one who’s an inside presence. They’ve both played well at times, but, again, the consistency is what we’re kind of lacking right now.”

The Trojans face Wesville (9-11) on Monday night and Milford (8-9) on Thursday before beginning play in the Vermilion County tournament on Saturday. The No. 4 seed Trojans will face No. 5 Westville at 10:30 a.m. to tip off the tourney.

