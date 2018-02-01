Watseka gets hot from the perimeter, drops Bunnies, who finish 1-3 at Blue Devil Classic

BISMARCK — Watseka’s girls basketball team’s shooting prowess was on full display Thursday in a 57-35 win over Fisher at the Blue Devil Classic.

The Warriors splashed nine three-pointers, catching fire in the third quarter to turn what was a 25-19 halftime lead into an easy 22-point victory.

After Fisher guard Daneigh Burk’s jumper made the Bunnies’ deficit 25-21 out of the break, Watseka exploded for an 18-0 run, which included two three-pointers by Mallory Drake and two three-point plays by Summer Cramer, the second of which came the old-fashioned way.

“In the third quarter, when they got hot, we tried to go man-to-man, but we couldn’t stop them in man, either,” Fisher coach Ken Ingold said. “They got three points the hard way, driving to the basket, and we fouled them. They’re a real solid team. Very well-coached. (Watseka coach Barry Bauer) does a great job with them. They’ve got an inside game with (Kennedy Bauer), and they’ve got an outside game. Even their post players can step out and shoot the ball. They’re an excellent team. Very deserving of that 16-0 record. Very impressive.”

Cramer, the area’s fourth-leading scorer at 18.7 points per game, poured in a game-high 18 points, including three triples. Drake scored 13 points, and Magan Harris tallied 11.

The Bunnies trailed 14-7 in the first period when Alivia Spenard converted an “and-one” layup and knocked down the ensuing free throw with less than 15 seconds remaining.

In the second quarter, Fisher worked inside-out, feeding the ball to Spenard down low, and she kicked it out to Sidney Hood, who knocked down a 3-pointer.

Watseka then surged to a 23-13 lead, but Burk knocked down a pair of treys to make it a 25-19 Warriors lead at the break. The sophomore guard finished with eight points, and Hood led the Bunnies with 16 points.

The Warriors (17-0) advanced to the tournament championship game and won, finishing the tourney with a 5-0 mark by taking down Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 48-44.

“We’re happy where we’re at right now. Beginning of the season we really got off to a good start, and we haven’t been complacent at all. We’re still working on weaknesses,” Bauer said. “(Against Fisher) I thought we struggled a little bit in the first half, but the first five minutes of the third quarter I thought we played really well and set the tone for the rest of the game.

“We have quite a few girls that are very confident, and we’re very confident in them shooting threes. Fisher did a pretty good job controlling the lane. There was a point there where we were just going to have to start shooting threes, and we’ve been pretty successful at that so far this year.”

Bunnies finish 1-3

Fisher began the tournament with a bang, hanging on for a 48-47 victory over Salt Fork last Wednesday despite committing six turnovers in the final period.

The Bunnies led 43-36 in the fourth, but giveaways and hot shooting by the Storm (they made nine 3-pointers in the game) made it tight down the stretch.

Salt Fork trailed 47-42 but scored five straight points, all of which came after Fisher turnovers, to tie it. After yet another turnover by the Bunnies, Salt Fork earned a trip to the free throw line but missed both attempts. The Storm fouled Becca Clanton on the rebound, the senior made 1-of-2 free throws, and Salt Fork missed a potential game-winner at the end.

In Fisher’s second game of the day, it lost for the fourth consecutive time to Cissna Park, 38-21. The Timberwolves made five 3-pointers.

Following the loss to Watseka, the Bunnies matched up with Westville in Thursday’s final game.

It was a tight, back-and-forth game, but the Tigers survived a 59-55 victory by making eight 3-point shots (Fisher’s four opponents combined for 31 made 3-point baskets).

The Bunnies (9-8) held leads of 21-9 and 24-13 in the second quarter, but the Tigers’ shooting prowess helped it claw their way back.

Fisher trailed 56-49 in the fourth, but a pair of Hood 3-pointers trimmed the deficit to 57-55. Westville sank a pair of free throws to ice the game.

Clanton finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, Spenard scored 15, and Hood tallied 14 points for the Bunnies, who did not play a crossover game on Friday.

They get back in action at 11 a.m. Saturday against Urbana University High at home.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.