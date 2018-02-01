Eagles go winless at Charleston tourney

CHARLESTON — After starting the season 3-2 at the Oakwood Comet Classic, Rantoul’s girls basketball team has now lost 11 straight games.

The Eagles (3-13) went winless at last week’s Charleston Holiday Tournament, falling to Pekin and Paris last Wednesday and Charleston and Urbana on Friday.

Against Pekin, Rantoul received 16 points from Myejoi Williams and 10 points by Faith Johnson, but it lost 57-36. Jada Mosley added four steals, and Emma Mihaly tallied three takeaways.

In the second game of the day, the Eagles lost to Paris, 51-33, but got 12 points from Williams.

A short-handed Rantoul team, playing with just seven players on Wednesday, lost to Charleston, 82-22, and Urbana, 64-42.

Against Charleston, the Eagles fell behind 31-2 after the first quarter and were led by Courtney Sutherland’s 12 points. The Tigers ended a six-game losing skid in the second matchup, taking down Rantoul behind performances from Lauryn Cross (17 points), Alarea Jackson (15 points) and Chian Scott (14 points).

Williams had a game-high 19 points, and Sutherland drained four 3-pointers to account for all 12 of her points.

The Eagles, who did not earn a final crossover game following pool play, will try to rebound when they play at Illinois Valley Central at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

