Rantoul (3-9) vs. Pekin (5-6)

Wednesday, noon

Charleston

Storyline

Eagles

After starting the season off nicely with a 3-2 record at Oakwood’s Comet Classic, the Eagles have hit a lull and haven’t been able to play out of it.

They have lost seven consecutive games, with a 58-38 defeat at the hands of Mahomet-Seymour being the latest blow.

Though the Eagles did play well in a 59-58 loss to Unity last Monday, going more than a month without a victory isn’t the ideal way to enter a Charleston Holiday Tournament featuring some stout competition.

Dragons

Rantoul is in a rut right now, but the good sign for the Eagles is that Pekin isn’t setting the world on fire, either.

The Dragons are in a similar situation, having begun the season 4-1, with a lone loss coming against Pleasant Plains.

Pekin has struggled to a 1-5 stretch since then, making this tournament-opening contest a ripe opportunity for Rantoul to stop its skid.

Keys to win

Eagles

Play inside-out

Eagles coach Kelly Thompson said prior to the season she’s hoping to center her offense in 2017-18 around 6-0 senior Kaylie Wilson and 5-11 sophomore Myejoi Williams. It hasn’t always gone as planned, but Williams erupted for 23 points against Unity. Hopefully for Thompson and her crew, that will serve as a step in the right direction.

Dragons

Win the boards

In the Eagles’ narrow loss to the Rockets, they grabbed a ton of rebounds and cut down on turnovers in the second half. That could end up being the key factor in this game as well. If Pekin can force Rantoul into some giveaways and keep the boards at 50/50, the Dragons give themselves an excellent shot at starting the tourney on a high note.

Players to watch

Eagles

Myejoi Williams

After the sophomore’s big outing, she’s got to be included here. If Williams can produce some big games during the first four games (two on Wednesday, one on Thursday and one on Friday), the Eagles’ chances of playing a fifth game on Friday shoot up exponentially (Rantoul did not earn a fifth game in last season’s tournament). Kaylie Wilson is another who could shine during the tourney, Courtney Sutherland is always dangerous from the perimeter, and Faith Johnson is another key player.

Dragons

Molly Flannigan

One of the reasons for Pekin’s recent struggles has been its health issues. With a pair of key players sidelined with injuries for multiple games, the Dragons have relied more on Flannigan, who put up 16 points (11 in the fourth quarter) in a 52-47 loss to Dunlap on Dec. 4. Dunlap features a pair of Division I recruits, but the Dragons put up a fight against the Eagles despite having just seven players dress. Also look out for Molly Cash.

