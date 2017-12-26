Fisher (8-5) vs. Cissna Park (8-4)

Wednesday, 1 p.m.

Bismarck

Storyline

Bunnies

Cissna Park has had Fisher’s number the last three meetings, defeating the Bunnies 33-24 in the regular season last year at Parkland. Then, the Timberwolves handed Fisher a 24-23 loss at the Blue Devil Classic, and on Dec. 9, they pulled out a 35-33 decision.

In both of those one-possession losses, Fisher had a final chance to eke out a victory, but Becca Clanton’s long potential game-winning 3-pointer fell inches short at the buzzer at Bismarck. And in the last meeting, a Bunnies turnover on the final possession sealed the two-point loss.

Fisher has had a strong start to the season, however, and much of that has been sustained by senior forwards Alivia Spenard and Becca Clanton. Spenard put up 16 points, 18 boards in the Dec. 9 matchup, and Clanton produced 12 points, seven rebounds.

Timberwolves

CP head coach Anthony Videka said it has been a decent start to the season, one in which the Timberwolves have outscored opponents 39-34, on average.

Free-throw shooting was a bugaboo in the Dec. 9 meeting for both teams, with Cissna Park shooting just 40 percent and Fisher not much better at 45 percent.

The rebounding margin has been fairly even for CP all season, but the Timberwolves are turning it over 11 times per game while only forcing opponents to cough it up seven times per contest.

Keys to win

Bunnies

Guard play

Fisher runs its offense through its post players, but when the Bunnies thrive even more, they’re getting big contributions from Sidney Hood, Daneigh Burk, Karissa Fredrickson, Leah McCoy and Ky’esha Siggers. With several games in a small amount of time, those guards will have to pick up their play even more during the tournament. Fredrickson (3.2 per game) is leading the Bunnies in assists.

Timberwolves

Ball movement

Cissna Park is averaging 5.8 assists per contest while its opponents are netting just 2.3 per game. When the Timberwolves move the ball around more fluidly, it opens up their offense. They are also grabbing 6.6 steals per game to their opponents’ 2.7, so fast-break buckets could come into play on Wednesday.

Players to watch

Bunnies

Becca Clanton

Don’t be surprised if Clanton has a breakout game for Fisher. Clanton, Spenard and Hood are all candidates to make it on the all-tournament team, and Clanton played well last time around for the Bunnies against Cissna Park. It would be a nice cherry on top for the senior if she converts a game-winner this time around. When we say her attempt versus the T-Wolves at last year’s Classic was inches short, we’re talking the length of a fingernail or two. Clanton is averaging 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds, while Spenard is averaging a double-double (11.2 PPG and 10.0 RPG), and Hood is at 11.5 PPG.

Timberwolves

Gabby Wessels

CP boasts senior leaders Jasmine Stock and Oliva Stoller, another senior (Olivia Powell) who has been a spark in some games, and juniors Sloan Boyce and Anna Jennings have given the T-Wolves some good minutes, but it’s the senior Wessels who is the straw that stirs CP’s drink. The do-everything 5-8 guard leads the team in points (12.6 per game), rebounds (6.1), assists (3.0) and steals (1.9). She also stays out of foul trouble (just 1.8 per game) and shoots at a 38 percent clip (73 percent on free throws).

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.