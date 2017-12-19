Alivia Spenard set the Fisher girls basketball team’s single-game rebounds record by corralling 22 in a win over Tri-Valley last Monday while also scoring 19 points.

FISHER — Ken Ingold has been coaching Fisher sports teams since 1985.

Until the Bunnies’ boys basketball team won 21 games last season, Ingold was the head coach of the program’s last 20-win team in 1987-88. After racking up 77 wins from 1985-1990 coaching the boys team, Ingold picked up where he left off in his first season coaching the girls program in 2008-09, leading the Bunnies to a 20-8 season (their first 20-win mark in six years).

On Saturday, Ingold, who is also Fisher softball head coach and an assistant coach for the football team, picked up his 150th win as the Bunnies’ girls basketball head coach with a 31-30 win over rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a defensive battle.

Ingold is in his 10th season at the helm of the program, amassing a 150-132 overall record, including an 8-5 mark through 13 games this season. That’s a decade’s worth of seeing star-studded individual performances, three regional championships and coaching memories to last a lifetime — which is what makes Alivia Spenard’s recent string of breakout games even more impressive to Ingold.

The senior forward last Monday netted a game-high 19 points and grabbed 22 rebounds, setting the program’s single-game rebounds record during a 45-31 win over Tri-Valley. Spenard’s outburst, which followed up a game the previous Saturday against Cissna Park in which she poured in 16 points and 18 boards, is something Ingold has never seen.

“In all my years of coaching boys or girls basketball, I’ve never had a player get 22 rebounds in a game,” Ingold said. “That was quite a deal for Alivia.”

Spenard’s last two games haven’t been short of outstanding, either, as she posted 16 points, eight rebounds in a 68-55 loss to Tremont on Thursday and 11 points, 11 boards against GCMS.

On Saturday, with GCMS defensive stalwart guard Megan Moody locking down Sidney Hood on the perimeter, the Bunnies dumped it down low to Spenard and Becca Clanton. They went to work and did not disappoint, with Clanton tallying 17 points and 11 rebounds

“They’ve been leading us. They just battle. They’re physical,” Ingold said of Spenard and Clanton. “We’ve got to keep them out of foul trouble. We were pretty effective when we got the ball in the paint.

“Alivia was outstanding (Saturday), I thought, and GCMS’ post players got into some foul trouble. That really helped our situation. We really pounded the ball inside. We didn’t really get much from the outside. Megan Moody is just a tremendous defender, and she bottled up Sidney Hood for most of the game. Sidney wasn’t getting that many shots, but she still played really well on both ends of the floor. But she wasn’t getting open for many shots, so our strategy was just to get it down inside to Becca and Alivia. They were both really good.”

Fisher relied on both seniors’ free throw prowess to carry the team down the stretch of Saturday’s Heart of Illinois Conference contest. Trailing 30-26 late in the fourth, the pair combined to go 5-for-6 from the line to take a one-point lead.

Spenard split a pair of shots from the charity stripe before knocking down back-to-back free throws following a GCMS turnover, which cut the Bunnies’ deficit to one.

After the Bunnies drew an offensive foul, Spenard had a shot blocked on the other end, but the errant attempt was gathered by Clanton, who was fouled on the way up on a shot and went to the line for a pair.

She calmly sank both free throws with under 30 ticks remaining for a 31-30 lead. Fisher held defensively, and though Clanton missed two free throw attempts that would have given the Bunnies a three-point advantage, GCMS missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer.

“I hope we don’t play them (in the conference tournament), to be honest with you,” Ingold said. “They’re 2A, so we don’t have to worry about GCMS in a regional or sectional situation, but I really don’t want to see them until next December.”

Familiar faces

Plenty of familiarity existed between the two teams’ coaching staffs, as Falcons first-year head coach Keri Dornbusch was an assistant for Ingold for four years.

“There’s a really nice friendship there, and it was a very physical game. A lot of fouls called in the game, and it was just one of those things where both offenses really, really struggled. Neither team could hit an outside shot,” Ingold said. “We just know each other so well, and both teams know each other so well that it was just an offensive struggle. Both defenses just dominated, and neither team could hit an outside shot. It was just one of those grind-it-out games, and we feel really fortunate to get a win. I’m really proud of the way my girls battled.”

Fisher gave what Ingold described as “a really gutsy performance,” playing without freshman guard Ky’esha Siggers (out with a knee injury), and Daneigh Burk went out early in the second half after sustaining a hit to the head. Leah McCoy played down the stretch with Spenard, Clanton, Hood and Karissa Fredrickson.

Ingold also praised the Falcons’ core of juniors Claire Retherford, Makenzi Bielfeldt and Megan Moody — a group that could give the Bunnies fits over the next year.

“They’re going to be really, really tough next year,” he said. “It’s never a blowout when we play GCMS. It’s just never going to be that type of game because it’s always a battle of attrition. And that’s what it was (Saturday).”

Coaching milestone

Though Ingold hit the personal milestone by narrowly edging a conference and local rival, it wasn’t until checking social media on his phone that he caught wind of his accomplishment

“I didn’t even know that (was my 150th win), but I started getting messages on Twitter and all that. That’s great. It’s 150 wins for this program over the last several years,” Ingold said. “And I don’t really pay attention to that stuff. I’ve coached boys and girls basketball and softball, in one regard or another — either as a head coach or an assistant coach — and I just enjoy being with the kids. (Saturday’s win) was rewarding because we battled and battled and battled and were able to eke out a win. But it was also kind of excruciating to watch because both teams were defending so hard. It just wasn’t a very pretty basketball game.”

One of Ingold’s favorite aspects of coaching has been the opportunity to watch the boys and girls he has mentored grow and develop as players and people.

“I get to know them when they’re in fifth and sixth grade when they come to our camps, and I’ve worked with the fifth- and sixth-grade programs. I think it’s just rewarding to see them develop, and I have all of them in class at one time or another as an English teacher here,” Ingold said. “The fun of it is also the competition. The practices aren’t always fun, but it’s always fun to be in games and to see the girls battle like both teams did (Saturday). And it’s fun to coach against a good friend like Keri Dornbusch. I feel blessed to have had this many years here.”

Of course, having coached in Fisher so long, the years are almost starting to blend together.

“I think this is my ninth year or 10th year for girls basketball. I don’t even know,” Ingold said. “I think the reward is just seeing these people grow up, and what I think athletics can teach is how to be good citizens and how to work together. I think that’s the thing I like the most.”

Having spent so much time in coaching, will a day eventually come when fans see Ingold hit win No. 200?

“Oh, I have no idea,” Ingold said. “Obviously, it’s nice to win, but I have no idea. With Sidney Hood being my granddaughter, hopefully I can see through her junior and senior year, and we’ll see what happens.”

