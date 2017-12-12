Wilson signs with Indiana

Flanked by her parents, Tammy and Todd, and her siblings, Adam and Ashley, Rantoul Township High School senior Kaylie Wilson on Monday signed her letter of intent to become a member of Indiana University’s women’s rowing team.

RANTOUL -— Rantoul senior Kaylie Wilson, who has participated in volleyball, basketball and track and field during all four years of her high school career, on Monday signed a national letter of intent to join Indiana University’s women’s rowing team.

The Hoosiers have made the NCAA Rowing Championships in four straight seasons, and under 2014 National Coach of the Year Steve Peterson they have become a national power.

The Hoosiers finished 12th at the national championships last year and are one of just nine programs in the country to finish in the top 15 at the NCAA Championships in each of the last four seasons.

The program may be followed on Twitter @IndianaRowing.

zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com