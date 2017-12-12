PBL downs Rantoul; Bunnies, Trojans drop Saturday contests

PAXTON — In early December, some room for improvement is expected for most high school basketball teams.

For the Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team, there is at least one aspect in which the team could use some improvement, according to head coach Nathan Lawler — consistency.

“We play one or two really good quarters, and then we're kind of struggling for one or two quarters," Lawler said. "We need to do a better job of piecing together a whole game.”

For Rantoul, better offensive execution would be nice, according to its head coach, Kelly Thompson.

In Monday's 35-21 loss to PBL, the Eagles scored only four points in the first quarter and were shut out in the second.

“I always give my girls a goal, and it's to hold a team to under 35 points. Defensively, we met our goal tonight," Thompson said. "Offensively, we have to learn to be able to execute a little bit more and be able to finish our baskets.”

Rantoul finished the game making only 8-of-22 shots inside the perimeter while Courtney Sutherland finished as the Eagles' leading scorer with seven points.

“We've got to be able to execute and finish our shots," Thompson said.

While Rantoul was held scoreless in the second quarter, PBL scored its lone two points of the quarter via a fastbreak layup by Gentzler — who led the Panthers in scoring with 12 points — to extend its lead to 8-4 at halftime.

“Rantoul played extremely hard for four quarters today," Lawler said. "Their coaching staff is doing a phenomenal job of trying to build a culture and identity. You've got to give them props — they scouted us, and they did a good job.”

After Sutherland made two free throws to give Rantoul a 2-0 lead, Mackenzie Bruns — who added 10 points — scored on an offensive-rebound putback to tie the game. Bruns then stole the ball in Rantoul's backcourt, which led to two free throws that gave the Panthers a 4-2 lead with 4:54 remaining in the first quarter.

Myejoi Williams scored on an offensive-rebound putback to tie the game at 4-4 before Gentzler scored off another offensive rebound to give PBL a 6-4 lead.

After that score, both teams were held scoreless until Gentzler's fastbreak layup with 1:46 left in the second quarter.

“We missed some shots that we've got to hit, but that's just part of still playing basketball during December, especially early in December," Lawler said. “We made a few adjustments. We reverted to some bad habits tonight — not necessarily basketball-wise. We had some bad attitudes. We weren't being great teammates, and our effort wasn't where we need it to be.”

Rantoul missed all four of its free-throw opportunities in the second quarter. After drawing PBL's Cassidi Nuckols's third foul with 5:48 left in the third quarter, Williams missed two free throws to keep the score at 8-4.

The Eagles finished the game making only 2-of-11 shots from the charity stripe.

“We didn't make our free throws. If we make those free throws, we're still in that basketball game," Thompson said. "The girls fought hard the whole way.”

Eight seconds after Williams' misses from the free-throw line, PBL's Liberty Jamison was sent to the charity stripe. She made two free throws to extend the Panthers' lead to 10-0 and start a 7-0 run.

Bruns made a shot while being fouled with 5:27 left in the third quarter. Thirteen seconds later, Jamison drained a 3-pointer to make the score 15-4.

“Adversity's never a bad thing. You can learn from every situation, and that was a good learning point," Lawler said. "It was good for our seniors to have to step up and lead, and they did a great job of talking and doing a better job of communicating. That's the biggest thing right now — those little pieces are what make championship teams, and we just have to do it more consistently.”

After Rantoul's Faith Johnson made a basket to end her team's scoring drought with little more than four minutes left in the third quarter, an offensive-rebound putback by Elaine Barnett cut the Eagles' deficit to 15-8.

Gentzler then drew Barnett's fourth foul before sinking a free throw to extend PBL's lead to 16-8 with 3:44 left in the third quarter. She would not foul out, but Williams and Johnson would both foul out by the game's end.

Williams made a bucket to cut Rantoul's deficit to 16-10 before Bruns and Dystiney Hightower exchanged baskets to make the score 18-12.

Gentzler made two baskets, including one on a fastbreak layup off a Jamison steal, to extend PBL's lead to 22-12. Johnson made a basket before PBL's Madi Peden scored off a Bruns steal and assist to make the score 24-14.

By the end of the third quarter, PBL led 24-16. In the fourth quarter, the Panthers (5-3) outscored Rantoul 11-5 as Peden scored three points while Gentzler made 3-of-4 free-throw attempts.

“We played much harder and with more intensity in the second half," Lawler said. "The girls met those standards that we hold them all accountable to in that second half and they played well enough to win.”

PBL's win over Rantoul was its first home victory of the season.

“We haven't had much success at home for some reason," Lawler said.

After traveling to Downs for a nonconference game Tuesday against Tri-Valley, PBL will hope to have some more success at home as it hosts Sangamon Valley Conference foe Clifton Central on Thursday.

The Panthers will then travel to St. Joseph-Ogden and Momence the following Monday and Thursday, respectively.

“This four-game stretch is a big one for us, no doubt," Lawler said.

The Eagles (3-6) also lost to Decatur Eisenhower, 60-33, last Tuesday. They will try to rebound from their five-game losing skid at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Champaign Central.

Bunnies grab two wins

Cissna Park notched a close victory against the Bunnies on Saturday at Parkland College, pulling away with a 35-33 win.

Becca Clanton tied the game at 28 in the fourth quarter, and Alivia Spenard’s two-point shot pulled the Bunnies (6-4) to within a 34-33 deficit. But after the Timberwolves (6-3) made a free throw on the other end, a Fisher turnover spoiled a potential comeback bid.

Spenard led all Fisher scorers with 16 points, and the Timberwolves were led by Jasmine Stock (16 points) and Gabby Wessels (11 points). Clanton chipped in 12.

Fisher began the week with a 36-16 win over Blue Ridge last Tuesday in a Heart of Illinois Conference battle. The Knights (1-9) were led by Payton Lappin’s six points, and leading the Bunnies to their sixth win of the year was Clanton's 12-point outing, with Spenard (11 points) and Sidney Hood (nine points) also helping Fisher.

Behind 17 points from Hood and an additional 15 points from Clanton, the Bunnies took down LeRoy, 49-32, last Monday.

Trojans drop three straight

Tri-County defeated Armstrong-Potomac 56-35 on Saturday.

The Titans (9-1) were led by Kiersten Price-Wilson's game-high 19 points as they defeated Armstrong-Potomac (4-7), which has lost three straight contests. Hope Hambleton scored 15 points for the Trojans.

In a Vermilion Valley Conference battle on Friday, Salt Fork pulled away with a 40-34 win over A-P.

The Storm (4-4) were able to thunder past the Trojans (4-6) behind Madison Kirby's 16-point performance. Armstrong-Potomac was led by Nicole Sprague's 10 points.

Against the No. 2-ranked team in Class 1A, Danville Schlarman, the Trojans were overwhelmed in an 85-14 defeat last Monday.

Schlarman (now 8-0) cruised to a VVC win against, with Anaya Peoples (22 points) and Capria Brown (19 points) sparking the Hilltoppers. Kayla Roe led A-P with seven points.

