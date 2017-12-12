Alivia Spenard is coming off scoring performances of 16 points and 11 points in her past two games.

Fisher (7-4) vs. GCMS (6-3)

Saturday, 11 a.m.

Fisher

Storyline

Bunnies

Fisher had a solid week, pulling off back-to-back Heart of Illinois Conference wins over LeRoy and Blue Ridge last Monday and on Thursday, respectively, before stepping out of conference against Cissna Park on Saturday.

And what do ya know? It was a close game. The past three matchups have all been won by the Timberwolves, and each one has been a tight, defensive battle — Cissna Park won 33-24 and 24-23 in the two contests last season, and it won 35-33 on Saturday.

The Bunnies could be in for another close one, welcoming in the Falcons on Saturday. The last meeting was won 36-33 by GCMS.

Falcons

Under first-year coach Keri Dornbusch, the Falcons have gotten off to a solid start, especially in HOIC play with a 3-1 record. The Falcons are coming off three straight wins, all over HOIC opponents, which includes a 37-35 triumph over Tri-Valley last Tuesday and a 51-27 decision over LeRoy.

GCMS’ lone loss in the conference so far came in a 46-33 defeat to Eureka, the No. 7-ranked team in Class 2A.

The only blowout loss for GCMS was a 60-33 defeat to St. Joseph-Ogden in the Lady Bunnie/Falcon Tip-Off Classic, and the Falcons were narrowly defeated in double overtime, 63-60, by Unity.

Keys to win

Bunnies

Free throws, man, free throws

It’s probably getting plenty redundant, but Fisher lives at the free throw line, and that is the key ingredient to its success basically every game. That and getting the ball into the lane, which, of course, is typically how the Bunnies end up with trips to the charity stripe.

Falcons

Cut down on drives to the rim

Fisher’s at its best when it gets the ball down low in the post, but the Bunnies are even better when they are getting into the lane off the dribble-drive.

Players to watch

Bunnies

Alivia Spenard

The senior is the Bunnies’ top threat in the post and is coming off a 16-point game against Cissna Park on Saturday and an 11-point outing in a win over Blue Ridge on Thursday. Fisher is firing on all cylinders when Spenard is doing her thing in the post, Becca Clanton’s heavy dose of shots draws the defense toward her and Sidney Hood’s knocking down shots from the perimeter and sucking the defense in with drives to the rim. Spenard on Monday blew up for 19 points and 22 rebounds in a 45-31 win over Tri-Valley. The 22 boards set a single-game school record, breaking Caitlin Cole's total of 19.

Falcons

Megan Moody

Moody is coming off a 10-point, five-assist effort in the Falcons’ win over LeRoy on Friday, and Mackenzi Bielfeldt led the way with 11 points. Claire Retherford is another key contributor, chipping in seven points against the Panthers.

