Armstrong-Potomac (4-7) vs. Oakwood (11-0)

Monday, 6 p.m.

Armstrong

Storyline

Trojans

It was a rough week for Armstrong-Potomac, which lost three consecutive games, with the final loss coming in 56-35 to Tri-County on Saturday. The worst of the three was an 85-14 drubbing at the hands of one of the best teams in the state, Danville Schlarman (ranked No. 1 in The News-Gazette’s top 10).

After games against Bismarck-Henning (8-2, ranked No. 8 by The Gazette) and Hoopeston Area, the Trojans get another difficult test against Oakwood (11-0, ranked No. 2 by The Gazette and will surely be in the Class 1A statewide top 10 at some point this season).

Comets

After a couple rough seasons to start his tenure, sixth-year coach Jeff Ford enjoyed a solid season in 2014-15, but last year was a bit of a resurgent one for the Comets, who finished 26-5 and won a Class 2A regional championship to wrap up one of the best seasons in the program’s history.

Off to an undefeated mark in 2017-18, Oakwood has rarely been tested this year, with its closest game coming in a 57-53 win over Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond. The Comets have won all but two games by at least 16 points.

Keys to win

Trojans

Turn it around again

Last season saw the Trojans get off to an identical 4-7 start before they turned it around to finish 15-12. You’ve got to figure that with Nick Hipsher at the helm, he will get the ship righted before the end of the year.

Comets

Veteran leadership

The Comets are poised for another historic campaign after graduating just one senior from last year’s group. This season they boast three seniors and two juniors but are still loaded with underclass talent.

Players to watch

Trojans

Kayla Roe

Hailed by Hipsher as probably the Trojans’ best athlete, the junior has plenty of talent and can rack up points in bunches when she’s on — evidenced by an 18-point outburst in a loss to Milford in which she splashed four 3-pointers.

Comets

Katelyn Young

Easily one of the best players in the area, the 6-1 sophomore filled up the stat sheet last season, averaging 17.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 2.4 steals across all 31 games. Through 11 games this year, she’s averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.1 blocks. She and Brenna Durst (12.7 ppg) are Oakwood’s top weapons.

