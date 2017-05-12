A-P splits four games

Unless it is competing in a tournament, the Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team will probably not have a busier week than it had in the last week of November.

The Trojans were 2-2 on the week, beating Judah Christian (46-19) and Urbana University High (48-26). They lost to Milford (45-36) and Covington (46-38). Armstrong-Potomac is 4-4 overall and 1-1 in the Vermillion Valley.

“We are up and down a little bit,” Armstrong-Potomac coach Nick Hipsher said. “I expected there to be some inconsistencies, and there have been. We have let some opportunities slip.”

They started the week on Nov. 27, battling Judah Christian. Madi Gayheart, who was in double figures in two of the four games, scored 18 points.

“It was a pretty good confidence boosting game for me,” Gayheart said. “My scoring has not always been there this year. Our three-quarter-court trap defense allowed us to get a few transition buckets.”

While no one else was in double figures, five other AP athletes scored. Kayla Roe finished with nine points. Maddie Buhr, Jordyn Dillman and Nicole Sprague each had five points. Hope Hambleton tallied four points.

“The game against Judah Christian was the best of the four games,” Hipsher said. “The worst of the four was the one against Milford. We had some opportunities, especially in the first half, that we did not take advantage of.”

In the other win, Sprague was the team-leading scorer, netting 18 points. She hit four treys. Buhr and Gayheart each had eight points, while Destiny Fitzsimmons, Dillman and Roe each had four points. Hambleton had two points.

In the loss to Milford, Roe, a 5-foot-8 junior, had 18 points. She scored 10 of those points in the first quarter. She hit 8-of-12 shots from the free throw line. Sprague and Gayheart each had five points, while Hambleton and Buhr each tallied three. Fitzsimmons rounded out the scoring with two points.

“I felt pretty good before the Milford game,” Roe said. “We are trying to get the ball into the middle more. I want to play better under the basket, especially defensively. We are working on boxing out and getting a body on someone when we are underneath the bucket.”

Sprague and Gayheart both hit double figures against Covington as Sprague scored 12 and Gayheart tallied 11. Sprague scored all of her points from beyond the arc.

“We love playing the games,” Roe said. “But it was tiring playing four games in a row. I want to be better under the basket, and I have been working on driving with my left hand.”

Fitzsimmons had five points against Covington, while Roe finished with four. Hambleton, Dillman and Buhr each scored one bucket to finish with two points each.

“We are starting a little slow this year,” said Hipsher. “We just have to work on a few things and get more consistent.”

