Shifting their gears: Rantoul girls looking to make progress in summer ball

MAHOMET — Kelly Thompson played for the University of Illinois-Springfield women’s basketball team for two seasons, and she was the junior varsity coach for the Rantoul girls basketball team the past two seasons.

But Thompson is stepping into a different, more competitive role as the Eagles’ varsity coach. And so far, the biggest challenge she has had to face is getting more girls committed to the sport.

The Eagles held a four-day basketball camp two weeks ago and are now having open gyms two days per week. But there have only been three or four girls coming to those practice sessions on most occasions.

“Our biggest struggle is actually getting girls to the open gyms,” Thompson said. “I have a few girls who have been very consistent and others where I see them here and there. And it’s a huge struggle when you have three or four girls show up to an open gym because all you can work on is shooting and ball handling. You can’t work on team aspects, and it shows on the court. We don’t have a play we can run because not everybody knows it.”

“We’ve always had that problem, but most of the time, we can get it under control before the season starts so we can get everybody to get there,” Rantoul senior Kaylie Wilson said.

That rust and undeveloped chemistry showed in the Eagles’ first game of the summer — a 44-20 loss to Normal Community at the Ballers Bash hosted by Mahomet-Seymour on Friday — though they bounced back with a 10-point win over Centennial on Saturday, which was sandwiched between another pair of losses.

Like most basketball programs, Rantoul isn’t concerned with a win/loss record in the summer. And especially in this case, as Thompson gets her feet under her in the new role and the players get more comfortable with her at the helm, the focus is centered around developing for the future when the season begins in November.

“I know a lot of coaches focus on getting their kids in shape,” Thompson said. “But summer basketball, for me, is a learning curve in the sense of ‘What are you working with for next year?’ I’m not so worried about the win/loss record. I’m just concerned with the progress we make. If we lose every single game but making progress to where we’re starting the season out strong, then I’m OK with it.”

Wilson said there is plenty of chemistry among the players off the court, but now it needs to come together on the floor with a new core to lead the way.

“(We need) more commitment and teamwork because this is the first year me and Faith (Johnson) have played together with a different group of girls,” Wilson said. “Courtney (Sutherland) and Myejoi (Williams) played with us last year on varsity, but that was only every so often. We played with the same five seniors for forever, so it’s different but we’re getting there.”

And, the senior forward said, the team is comfortable with Thompson leading the way because of her background and having already coached them at the JV level.

“She knows what we’re supposed to know because she played in college,” Wilson said. “And McKaufsky and Cox would play with us (in practice), but it’s just a different aspect because she’s more competitive.”

Post players Wilson and Williams will be the focal point of the Eagles’ offense in 2017-18 with shooters surrounding them, including projected starters Johnson and Sutherland.

Sutherland has the opportunity to be one of the top shooters in the conference and in the area in the upcoming season if she can keep her confidence high.

“She used to have that confidence, but I think bringing her up (to varsity) as a freshman may have shot it down a bit,” Thompson said. “As a freshman playing against seniors, you’re going to make mistakes, and I think that might have brought her down a little bit. But she needed the experience. She needed to learn that lesson, and hopefully she can bring that confidence back up to where she becomes one of the better guards (in the conference).”

Again, Thompson said, turning the program around begins with step one: getting more commitment and enthusiasm.

“A lot of it comes down to dedication to begin with,” Thompson said. “We struggle getting girls to the gym. Basketball, just in a sense for girls nowadays, it’s so different from when I played. When I played, everybody was there to play the sport. Now it’s become sort of a social aspect. That dedication is what we need to pick up to start winning. It’s hard to win when you only get three or four girls to come to practices. If I can instill some motivation and some dedication into these girls with the program I hope to create, hopefully that will start the winning.”

