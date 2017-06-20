Figuring out new roles: A-P girls going through learning curve

CHRISMAN — It seems as if there will be a changing of the guard in 2017-18 for the Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team — metaphorically and positionally.

After graduating seniors Angela Sieberns, Holley and Hayley Hambleton and Riley Williams, the presence of senior leadership has almost completely evaporated, save for Madi Gayheart — the Trojans’ lone senior.

After having played alongside those seniors and watching them be the main leaders, Gayheart will now be thrust into the spotlight as A-P’s top voice in the locker room.

“I think I’ve been somewhat of a leader in the past, but now that I’m going to be the only leader, it’s definitely different. But I think I can do it,” Gayheart said. “I think I was a pretty vocal person last year in most sports.”

_The left-handed guard showed bright spots of being the team’s most explosive player last season, but there’s one characteristic coach Nick Hipsher would like from the senior: be more selfish.

“She’s stepping into a new role. She’s always had those seniors ahead of her, and this is a new role,” Hipsher said. “Coming to these tournaments is a great experience to get a feel for her. She’s another one who needs to be more aggressive offensively. We’re a lot better when she’s aggressive.”

When Gayheart was more assertive, the Trojans — not coincidentally — performed better in Friday’s Chrisman Shootout games in a 33-27 loss to Tuscola and a 33-14 win over Chrisman.

Against Tuscola, the Trojans trailed 30-11 in the second half before storming back with a 16-3 run to close the game. Hope Hambleton scored nine points, Gayheart tallied five and Nicole Sprague’s free throws with 3:30 remaining capped a 16-0 run.

Tuscola added a free throw and a layup in the final two minutes, and Sprague’s 3-pointer to potentially cut the lead in half with 1:20 left rattled around and out.

“I think we’re making progress,” Hipher said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids. We’ve only got two or three kids who played meaningful minutes last year at the varsity level. A lot of new experiences. We were missing (potential starter) Kayla Roe, who’s out with an injury. … For what we’ve got, and what we’ve got coming back, we’ve made progress. I’m happy to see us doing things like this and getting ready for what the season’s going to have.”

In the win over Chrisman, it was the point guard Sprague who shined as she did in spurts last season. The junior splashed four 3-pointers in the first half to help give A-P a 21-11 lead.

“She’s doing good. In my opinion, she doesn’t try to score enough,” Hipsher said. “I’m trying to get her to shoot more. She doesn’t want to be looked at as a ball hog type of player. She wants to get people involved, which is good, but I need her to shoot the basketball. And I’ve talked to other players about that — Madi Gayheart, Maddie Buhr — to shoot the ball. They’re in different roles. Last year they were more facilitators and now they’ve got a different role. This is part of the learning process.”

Gayheart and Sprague project to be the top offensive weapons with Buhr and Roe as the go-to post players, each of whom are more skilled on the perimeter than down low.

Sprague could be one of the top shooters in the area if she continues to ride the momentum of last season and becomes more aggressive.

“We’ve had to take on whole new roles. This is a whole new deal for us. I’m not used to it, but I’m getting there,” Sprague said. “I’m ready. A little (nervous), but all my life I’ve been playing up so I’m sort of used to it. It’s coming along pretty fast, I think. Freshman year I was terrified of shooting, but I think I’m a lot better now.”

“We’ve only been going for about two weeks, but I think we’ve seen a lot of improvement, especially in our younger girls,” Gayheart said. “We’ve got a couple good shooters coming in, so hopefully they can pick it up and improve. … Definitely having Nicole next to me will help. Even though she’s a little less vocal than I am, she’s still a good leader.”

One of the key aspects of last season’s successful turnaround was the blending of the veteran senior class and the youthful sophomores. Now, with those sophomores a year older, much of the 2017-18 season’s success could hinge on them figuring things out and maturing on the court.

“I think we may be inconsistent,” Hipsher said. “This junior class has some talent. I’m not really sure how consistent they’re going to be, and we’ve seen that this summer. We’ll go through spurts of five or six minutes where we look really good, and where we look really bad for five or six minutes. So I’m hoping the more we play and the more in-game experience they get, that consistency will come. JV and varsity is completely different. I think it’s just going to take time. We’re replacing a lot, but I think we’ve got a really good junior class that can fill that void. We’ve just got to be consistent.”

Hipsher said not much will change in regards to offensive and defensive style. On defense, A-P is most likely going to stick with a 1-2-2 zone as a base defense.

On offense, the Trojans will still run the same basic four-out, one-in set they have run from grade school all the way up to the high school level. Only now, with a different group of girls, it will be more guard-oriented, and they will possibly look to play a bit more up tempo. But the same basic concepts will remain.

