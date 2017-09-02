Sidney Hood and the Fisher girls basketball team fell to Decatur St. Teresa 51-38 in a Class 1A regional championship game on Thursday night in LeRoy.

LEROY — When practices began prior to the 2016-17 season, Ken Ingold confessed he wasn’t sure what the year would hold.

That’s why, despite his Fisher girls basketball team falling 51-38 to Decatur St. Teresa in a Class 1A regional championship game Thursday night in LeRoy, the Bunnies coach was still proud of his girls for putting themselves in position to win a title.

“I didn’t think we’d get this far,” Ingold said. “I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t know how many games we’d even win when we started practice in November because we looked kind of raw. I knew we would have some inexperienced people playing a lot.”

Although he wasn’t happy with the season ending, Ingold was still proud of how his young Bunnies handled the season.

“Unless you get first or third in the state, you’re going to end with a loss,” he said. “I don’t think (Thursday’s) loss is positive, but I’m not disappointed with the way our season went.”

Fisher held the Bulldogs to a 7-4 lead after the first quarter, and with strong defense held them to a 9 of 36 shooting performance in the first half.

But 14 Bunnies turnovers in the first half, compared to just two giveaways for St. Teresa, allowed the Bulldogs (19-8) to surge ahead with a 20-12 edge at halftime.

Offensive rebounds were a huge factor for the Bulldogs, who grabbed numerous boards and earned second-chance points off the glass in building a 35-22 advantage after the third period.

Fisher’s Brittney Enos banked in a three-pointer from the top of the key with just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter to a cut an 18-point deficit to 47-34.

The Bulldogs, though, would not allow Fisher to stage an epic comeback.

“(St. Teresa) is really good,” Ingold said. “They were a step quicker than us tonight. They come out and defend and really pressure the guards. When we got the ball down inside to Alivia (Spenard) and Becca (Clanton) we were pretty successful with it. We just didn’t do it enough times.”

With their last four matchups of the regular season coming against the top four teams in the Heart of Illinois Conference, the final stretch gave the Bunnies (12-18) their toughest test of the year to help prepare for the intensity of win-or-go-home games.

After falling to Fieldcrest on Jan. 23, Fisher upset Ridgeview — then ranked No. 5 in Class 1A — a few days later. The Bunnies then lost to Heyworth on Jan. 30 and Eureka, which is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, last Thursday.

Ingold said the difficult road to end the season is what helped give his squad an idea of what the postseason would be like.

“I thought our schedule was extremely tough, and our girls fought through it,” said Ingold, whose team defeated LeRoy in the regional semifinals on Tuesday to reach the title game. “Even though we played a really, really tough schedule here at the end, I thought we were playing our best basketball at the end of the year without a doubt. (St. Teresa) is as quick as any team we’ve played. They’re as quick as Eureka and Heyworth."

