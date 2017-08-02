Trojans fall to Cissna Park in regional semifinal

Armstrong-Potomac's Kayla Roe, who finished with nine points and nine rebounds, dribbles around a Cissna Park defender during a Class 1A regional semifinal game Tuesday night.

ARMSTRONG — Staring at a 31-20 deficit with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter of a Class 1A regional semifinal game, Armstrong-Potomac’s girls basketball coach Nick Hipsher told his team during a timeout that “the little things make a difference.”

The Trojans had, for the most part, struggled with the fine details during the first 18 minutes of their matchup with Cissna Park.

After a 9-0 run built them a 12-7 lead in the first quarter, the Trojans committed 12 first-half turnovers which helped Cissna Park to a 12-0 spurt and a 19-12 lead with under five minutes to play until halftime.

A quick 6-0 Trojans run — led by a pair of Nicole Sprauge runners off the glass — was washed away by back-to-back Timberwolf 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds.

Cissna Park’s Gabby Wessels (game-high 19 points) buried a baseline 3-pointer at the first half buzzer — one that bounced high in the air off the back rim before rattling home for a 25-18 lead.

Once Cissna Park built that 11-point third-quarter advantage, Hipsher called an early timeout to stress focus and smart decision-making.

Something clicked, as the Trojans went on a 15-5 run behind a pair of Sprague 3-pointers and seven straight points from Madi Gayheart in the fourth period.

Gayheart’s and-one layup at the 5:28 mark of the quarter pulled the Trojans to a 36-35 deficit, and, for a moment, it looked like they might complete the comeback.

“I thought we were kind of waking up, we kind of rattled them a little, we got a few steals in our zone,” Hipsher said. “We did a good job. I thought we were more active during that time period. I really thought we were going to get over that hump. We kept battling and battling.”

Still, that run was not enough to overcome the Timberwolves’ 13-of-15 performance at the free throw line in the fourth quarter that secured them a 49-38 win over the Trojans — who were unable to sustain the hot shooting that allowed them to crawl back into the game.

“The effort was there, the shooting just wasn’t,” Hipsher said. “In that third quarter, I really thought we had a shot to get back into it. They know how to win. They made enough plays to keep the lead, and that was that.”

Two bright spots came from two of the Trojans younger players in sophomores Sprague (team-high 13 points) and Kayla Roe (nine points, nine rebounds).

“They played really well,” Hipsher said. “They were definitely contributors. They were a big part of what we were doing, and Nicole shot really well. She’s one of our better ball handlers, and she’s one of our better shooters. We wanted to use her in that role off the screen-and-roll, and tonight she played pretty well.”

While the Timberwolves (19-7) advanced to Thursday’s regional championship game against Ridgeview, the Trojans (15-12) saw their season end at the hands of the same team that beat them in the season opener on Nov. 14.

Armstrong-Potomac, though, regrouped after a tough 4-7 start to finish strong.

“It was rough,” Hipsher said of the 4-7 start. “We really haven’t had too many starts to the season like that, but I think (it helped) having four seniors who have played in the system together for four years — and, really, longer than that because I had three of those seniors in fifth grade.

“They’re strong-willed kids who knew how to win. They come from a winning culture, and that really helped in bouncing back. I’m not sure that would’ve happened without those four seniors.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.