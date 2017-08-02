Fisher advances to regional title game

By JOSH HOHULIN

Rantoul Press correspondent

LEROY — The Fisher high school girls basketball team escaped with a first round regional win on Tuesday, defeating LeRoy 51-47 to advance to Thursday’s regional final against St. Teresa at 7pm.

Alivia Spenard (16 points), Becca Clanton (14 points), and Brittney Enos (10 points) paced the Bunnies as a hot start wound up saving their season.

Behind two threes from Enos, a three from Cassidy Thomas, and two jumpers from Clanton, Fisher jumped out to a 16-point lead at 23-7 early in the second quarter.

“(Early on), we did exactly what we talked about doing in practice the last few days,” Bunnies coach Ken Ingold said of the start. “It was get the ball to Spenard and Clanton down low, and if they came at us, throw it back out. Brittney was hitting some threes. Cassidy made a big three. Sidney Hood made a big three in the second quarter, and so I thought we really stuck with the game plan early on, and that was huge.”

From there, the Panthers starting clawing back thanks to a more aggressive attack on both ends that led to more buckets and a few turnovers along the way. By the beginning of the fourth quarter, LeRoy had brought the game within five at 38-33 before Fisher called a timeout with 5:46 left in the game.

Ingold’s timeout proved crucial to calming the squad and encouraging them to revert back to the original game plan.

“No. 1, they got us in a hurry a little bit out front,” Ingold said of LeRoy’s comeback. “Our guards kind of hurried up and then, they’ve got good players. They got Skielyr Trenkle (nine points) more active on offense and Morgan Woltcamp (19 points) got really active penetrating (the lane). I didn’t think they were attacking our zone real hard early on, but I thought they really did that in the second half. I knew (Coach) Danielle would make that adjustment.

“I thought about playing man to man for a little while just to try to change it up. Their players really stepped up in the second quarter and we got a little discombobulated there for a while. But I still thought we had some really big plays where we did get the ball down. And I thought we made our free throws for the most part.”

Spenard broke loose from that point on, scoring nine points — including seven straight — as the Bunnies were able to do just enough down the stretch to keep LeRoy’s comeback bid at bay.

Down 50-43, the Panthers nailed a three with 51.5 seconds left and then caused a turnover right away. After missing the inbounds shot, a LeRoy free throw made it a three-point game with 24.1 seconds left.

Fisher nabbed the rebound when the second free throw missed, which led to Clanton sealing the win with a free throw of her own.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my girls for carrying out the game plan early on, and I have a lot of respect, as I always do, for LeRoy because they just kept coming and coming,” Ingold said. “Thank God that (game) didn’t last another minute.”

sports@rantoulpress.com