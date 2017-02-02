FISHER — Going up against one of the state’s most talented teams, the Fisher girls basketball team knew it was in for a handful Thursday night.

The Bunnies forced Eureka, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A, to a slow, grind-it-out pace early, but the Hornets took control for a 48-35 win in a Heart of Illinois Conference battle on Fisher’s Senior Night.

Fisher held the Hornets to an 11-5 lead after the first quarter, but the Bunnies could not get much footing after committing 10 turnovers in the period.

The Hornets made a strong push in the second period, using tight defensive pressure for a 23-7 lead after Eureka’s Natalie Bardwell buried a corner 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

“(Eureka) plays great defense — we knew they would,” Fisher coach Ken Ingold said. “When you try to run screen-and-roll, they jump it, and we just couldn’t handle that real well in the beginning. But I thought we still got some good shots. Man, we just couldn’t make anything. It was real frustrating. We had some good looks at the basket (but) couldn’t put it in.”

Fisher still couldn’t get the lid off the basket in the second half, as the Hornets (24-2, 13-0 HOIC) pushed the lead to 37-19 after the third period.

Becca Clanton scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter, and Brittney Enos (11 points) made her third three of the game in the period, but it wasn’t enough for the Bunnies (11-17, 5-8).

“I told the girls in the locker room ‘I’m really proud of you,’” Ingold said. “I thought we played a great second half. We kept battling right until the end. … I was real proud of the girls.”

Eureka’s top player, Tessa Leman, averages 16.2 points per game. But the Bunnies bottled her up for 12 points on 3-for-14 shooting as the Hornets relied on Courtney Heffren (game-high 14 points) and Bardwell (12 points) from the outside for their main offense.

“I thought we defended pretty well all night because this is a powerful (Eureka) team,” Ingold said. “They’ve got four or five girls that can shoot threes. I think (Leman) is the best girl in our conference. She can penetrate, she can shoot (and) she shares the ball. I thought we did a good job on the defensive end.”

Rough stretch

Fisher’s most difficult slate of games has come in the last four matchups against the conference leaders.

After falling to the HOIC’s No. 4 team Fieldcrest on Jan. 23, the Bunnies upset Ridgeview — third in the conference and at the time ranked No. 5 in Class 1A — last Thursday. On Monday, Fisher battled tough against Heyworth, the second-ranked team in the HOIC, to a 60-40 loss after trailing by three at halftime.

That rough stretch at the tail end of the season is something Ingold hopes will get his group ready for the postseason.

The Bunnies are the No. 3 seed in Sub-Sectional B of the Lexington Sectional and received a first-round bye in the LeRoy Regional. They will square off against the winner of No. 5 LeRoy and No. 10 Urbana Uni High — both of whom Fisher has defeated once this season — at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at LeRoy High School.

But the head coach says that the familiarity with both schools won’t be an advantage if his team isn’t focused.

“We’ve got to be ready to go,” Ingold said. “LeRoy’s going to have a little bit of home-court advantage, but at this point in the year it’s just a matter of execution, rebounding and not turning the ball over. If we can defend, not turn the ball over, and get the ball inside — something I thought we did better in the second half tonight — (that’s the key). … We know each other well enough, whether we play LeRoy or Uni, it’s about execution.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.