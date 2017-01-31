Trojans stay hot with three consecutive wins

Hayley Hambleton (25) hands off to Nicole Sprague during Armstrong-Potomac's 65-22 win over Urbana Uni High on Saturday. The Trojans have won 11 of their last 14 games.

ARMSTRONG — Most basketball coaches talk about, and try to develop, a key aspect in winning games — balance.

In most cases, relying on one player for all of the offensive production can work for a few games, but eventually the strategy will wear down as opposing teams hone in on, and shut down, the No. 1 option.

But the Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team has continued to rely on balance as it keeps its winning ways alive.

The latest victories over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday, Urbana Uni High on Saturday and Hoopeston Area on Monday showed more examples of multiple scoring options for the Trojans.

A-P defeated Uni High in a blowout 65-22 win as five Trojans tallied double figures: Angela Sieberns (11 points), Nicole Sprague (11), Madi Gayheart (10), Kayla Roe (10) and Riley Williams (10).

“It always helps having different people score (because opponents) can’t focus on one person,” Trojans coach Nick Hipsher said. “Riley came out and shot well (Saturday). Holley (Hambleton) hit some shots. Nicole shot well. It really helps when you’ve got more than one person to focus on.”

The Trojans forced 26 turnovers to help extend an 18-5 first-quarter lead to 35-14 at halftime.

Gayheart flirted with a triple-double, grabbing six rebounds and notching seven assists to go along with her 10 points — all of those coming in three quarters as she sat the entire fourth period.

“(Madi’s) been a huge part of (the turnaround),” Hipsher said of the team’s 11 wins in the last 14 contests. “I don’t think it’s been just one person. I think, as a group, they’ve been playing better. … We’ve had a lot of people contributing to the turnaround.”



Armstrong-Potomac 56

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 34

Holley Hambleton (16 points), Gayheart (11 points) and Sieberns (10 points) led A-P back from a 27-19 halftime deficit to a win in Georgetown.

The Buffaloes (0-23) were led by Sierra Porter’s 10 points.



‘Finish off strong’

The Trojans (15-10, 7-4 Vermilion Valley Conference) defeated Hoopeston Area 51-37 on Monday and close out the regular season Thursday with a third game against VCC opponent Bismarck-Henning on the road.

Regional play begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the host and No. 5 seed Trojans. They will battle No. 4 Cissna Park, which they lost to 56-46 on Nov. 14 in the season opener.

A win would most likely set them up with a championship matchup against No. 1 Ridgeview if the Mustangs take care of their first game against the winner of (7) Milford and (9) Donovan.

“We want to concentrate on this week and take care of that,” Hipsher said. “We’ve got Cissna Park on Tuesday. We lost to them earlier in the year, so that’s definitely a game we’d like to get another chance at.”

Though A-P has home-court advantage and will not square off against perennial power Danville Schlarman in the regional, Hipsher is not setting his sights too far into the horizon — especially with a potential dog fight against the Timberwolves ahead.

“We’ve got to get past Cissna Park first,” he said. “They beat us once this year. They’re a really good team. They’re always solid and fundamental. We’re glad to have them, and the regional, at home. I don’t really want to start thinking about regional titles. I want to take it a little bit slower.”

