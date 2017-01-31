Strong Will: Senior finally getting a chance to contribute for A-P after injuries

Riley Williams (left) has battled two different season-ending injuries in her four-year career. The Armstrong-Potomac senior is finally healthy and is contributing for the Trojans.

ARMSTRONG — Riley Williams admits there were many times in which she was scared to step on the basketball court.

It wasn’t lack of talent that made the Armstrong-Potomac senior question herself. She has the ability to make an impact — that much has been made clear.

But battling back from two season-ending injuries over the last three years, most notably a devastating blow to her knee, Williams struggled with confidence early on.

“My confidence is a lot higher than it used to be,” Williams said. “I used to be really nervous going into every game, and now it just feels normal going in and starting.”

In the middle of volleyball season her freshman year, Williams broke her arm and missed the rest of the campaign and had to sit out all of basketball season.

She got through a healthy sophomore year playing mostly on the junior varsity level, but adversity struck once again — this time in much more disastrous and gut-wrenching fashion.

On the second day of volleyball practice in 2015, Williams tore her right ACL and had to sit out of any athletic activity her entire junior year.



‘It gets better’

Williams began rehabbing the knee with her physical therapist and then took part in Carle Hospital’s Bridge Program to aid in the healing process.

The three-month program, which is a step above physical therapy, helped build Williams’ endurance by putting her through sprints, shuffling and additional activities to increase her knee’s strength. It was in that program that she started to gain more confidence in herself with support from her family, physical therapist, trainers, and A-P athletic director and volleyball coach, Candy Franzen.

But despite the warm optimism and support, Williams still had some self-doubt.

“Recovery time is a long time, and it’s really painful, but it gets better,” Williams said. “When I tore my ACL, it was pretty awful because I couldn’t even lift my leg up. I just thought I wasn’t going to be able to do anything again and not be able to play sports at all. It was upsetting. Then it got better. It was a painful process and a really long process.”

Now Williams has started to grow and become more comfortable with an increased on-court role, but it wasn’t always so smooth and easy.

Early on as she returned to the volleyball court in 2016, she was still trying to get used to the knee brace and the lack of sturdiness.

“I was much slower,” Williams said. “Being a setter, it’s a disadvantage because you’re supposed to be the fastest person on the court, but I couldn’t get there as fast I used to. It was really frustrating. ... (The injury) has put me back quite a bit because I can’t do as many things with my knee. In volleyball, I had a lot of pain, and I couldn’t dive and stuff. I’m a lot slower. It’s hard to play defense sometimes because I get beat a lot because the shuffling hurts my knee.”

“I think that’s what they say with knee injuries. It’s more mentally (draining) than physically. I think we saw that at the beginning of the year,” Trojans coach Nick Hipsher said. “She struggled early on. But since Christmas break, she’s done a really nice job.”

There were early struggles as she got used to her first varsity experience. Having missed her junior season and playing limited time as a sophomore, Williams admitted she has fought some nerves. And chemistry has slowly developed with a group of girls she had not played with in more than a year.



‘She’s really started to click’

Williams, though, has finally gotten to a comfort level high enough to not think about her knee, and her increasingly stronger performances have earned her a starting role.

Her contributions have helped the Trojans make a 180-degree turnaround from a 4-7 record to the hot 15-10 squad they are now with postseason play right around the corner.

“It’s nice to see her (bounce back from the injuries). She’s had a pretty good senior year. She’s been a pretty good shooter for us. It’s nice to see her come back and see her play,” Hipsher said. “She’s missed a lot of time, and it’s hard to come back from that. It’s nice to see her be able to play and contribute.

“She’s playing a lot more. She missed all of last year, so there’s a lot of time to be made up getting back into game speed and kind of getting a feel for the girls because it had been since her sophomore year when she played with most of them. The second half of the year she’s really started to click and been more of a contributor.”

As her basketball career begins to come to a close, Williams also has her sights set on another key aspect of growth — leadership.

“I’m just trying to be a leader for the underclassmen because there are four of us graduating (Hayley Hambleton, Holley Hambleton and Angela Sieberns),” she said. “We have four starting spots that need to be filled for next year. (I’m) just trying to be a role model for them.”

The coaches have been pleased with Williams’ work ethic, which is something the Trojans who will lead the team in the coming years can look up to.

“I know she’s worked really hard. She was at all our summer stuff. She’s worked really hard to get back to where she is,” Hipsher said. “We just talk about playing hard and, to be honest, I’ve never really brought the injury up. She’s just a hard worker and does anything Coach (Keith O’Banion) and I ask her to do, and that’s why she’s been so successful.”

